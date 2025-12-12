Watch The Pretty Reckless revisit Taylor Momsen's childhood by performing the song she sang 25 years ago in How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Twenty-five years ago a young Taylor Momsen charmed cinema-goers worldwide with her performance as Cindy Lou Who in director Ron Howard's festive film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The film saw the then-seven-year-old actress get into the seasonal spirit by singing Where Are You Christmas, a song co-written by Mariah Carey.



In a throwback to a more innocent time, Momsen's band The Pretty Reckless have covered the song on their new EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas, and last night the New York band got to perform it on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



It's fair to say that the new version is a little heavier than Momsen's original take on the song.

Better than the original version? You decide.

Momsen recently discussed her battle with depression on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The singer revealed that her mental health had been hit hard by the death in 2017 of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, and the passing of her friend and producer Kato Khandwala the following year.



"It was a giant one-two punch because they were not that far apart from each other," she admitted. "I just went off the rails, I didn’t handle that well. I got very heavy into substance abuse and this cloud of depression that I couldn’t shake.



"I had to make a very conscious choice at a point where I was either going to live or I was going to die and I had to either stop everything I was doing and get my life together, or this was going to kill me. I luckily chose to move forward but it was that serious."

