Big Big Train announce new Woodcut – The Making And The Meaning book

Big Big Train have announced that they will publish a new book about telling the story of their upcoming studio album, Woodcut.

Woodcut – The Making And The Meaning will be published through Kingmaker Publishing on February 6, the same day the new album is released through InsideOut Music.

Written by author Andy Stuart, Woodcut – The Making And The Meaning documents the story of Woodcut and the story that inspired the album's concept, as well as looking at the centuries-long tale of woodcut art itself, making some fascinating connections between the ground-breaking artists of the late 19th century and progressive musicians of the modern era.

“I was inspired by what Rick Beato has called the ‘sweat equity’ of being a music fan: traditional record stores, sleeve notes, gatefold art and the feeling that an album – and now a book – can still be an adventure, not just something you scroll past," Stuart explains. "Progressive rock, and Big Big Train music in particular, inspires something that I feel is sometimes lost in the era of streaming and music-on-demand. Woodcut is a very inspirational record. It’s not ‘just pixels’.”

Woodcut tells the story of a troubled illustrator; an ancient, possibly supernatural, piece of heartwood; an ingenious device – the Albion Press – evoking classic Big Big Train traditions – wrapped in a fable that blurs the line between inspiration, obsession and the sometimes dangerous cost of creative fulfilment The concept was inspired by a visit to Oslo’s Munchmuseet during the band’s 2023 European by Greg Spawton and Alberto Bravin.

Drawing on candid interviews, lyrical notes and personal reflections from every member of the band, Woodcut – The Making And The Meaning is more than 200 pages, and illustrated with over 80 images, including original handwritten lyric drafts and studio notes.

Pre-order Woodcut – The Making And The Meaning.

Prog has teamed up with Big Big Train and InsideOut Music to bring you an exclusive Light Without Heat Yellow vinyl copy of Woodcut that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll also get a lyric sheet for The Sharpest Blade, and a bespoke Big Big Train cover of issue 167 of Prog, also on sale February 6, in our limited edition bundle.

Get yours here before they sell out: https://store.loudersound.com/products/issue-167-big-big-train-magazine-exclusive-bundle