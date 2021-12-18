Mariusz Duda streams minimalist new song Racing Thoughts

Riverside and Lunatic Soul frontman Mariusz Duda has streamed a brand new song, Racing Thoughts, which you can listen to below.

It'a taken from Interior Drawings, the third release in Duda's solo Lockdown Trilogy of albums, which has just been released through Glassville Music. Duda has previously released Lockdown Spaces in 2020 and Claustrophobic Universe earlier this year. Lockdown Trilogy contains minimalist, instrumental electronic music, utilising samples and fragmentary use of voice.



"During the pandemic years 2020-2021, I decided to start a new music project, different from Riverside, different from Lunatic Soul," says Duda. "I wanted it to draw references from my beginnings as a musician, from the first sounds I played mostly on keyboards, inspired by the works of electronic music artists, which I grew up listening to. I already have an artistic world apart from Riverside, the one of Lunatic Soul, so this time, I decided not to hide behind a pseudonym, but to sign the work with my name."

Although the albums have thus far only been released vi streaming services and on cassette, a Lockdown Trilogy box set is to be released on vinyl and CD this summer.