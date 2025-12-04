Long-delayed Slipknot project Look Outside Your Window will finally drop in 2026, Shawn “Clown” Crahan promises

Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan says that the nu metal nine-piece’s long-delayed studio project, Look Outside Your Window, will finally drop in 2026.

The album, previously described by the band as “experimental” and “melodic” with a “Radiohead vibe”, was recorded while they were in the studio making 2008 album All Hope Is Gone.

Clown, singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson tracked the elusive project, which was first announced in 2018 and has been pushed back from planned 2019, 2020 and 2025 release dates.

In a new Discord Q&A (via Reddit), Clown vows that Look Outside Your Window will drop in 2026, saying that an unspecified delay stopped it from coming out this year as he previously stated.

“I know I’ve told everyone it would be this year,” he says. “I’m very sorry it hasn’t been. Things come to play that change things all the time with the art we create. I want you to know 2026 is the year. It’s just simply time and I’m just getting tired of waiting myself. Have faith. I promise.”

Clown first revealed the existence of Look Outside Your Window during a 2018 interview with Hammer, looking back at All Hope Is Gone 10 years after its release. He said that the sessions for the album were so chaotic that they split the band into two unofficial factions, leading one half of the lineup to track what would become the long-shelved music.

“While too much politics was happening in the studio, I was blowing my fucking brains out with art,” he explained. “It was a positive thing. I had my negativity and positivity, but doing that kept me equal.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clown also revealed that 11 songs were recorded for the project. One of them, Til We Die, came out on the deluxe edition of All Hope Is Gone. The track often plays from the tape as Slipknot leave the stage at the end of their concerts.

Taylor spoke more about the unreleased songs during a SiriusXM interview in 2019. “They’re very solemn, very energetic, very artistic,” he said. “For people who are used to a certain way of Slipknot sounding, this doesn’t sound anything like that. It’s much more of a rock vibe.”

Clown originally envisioned a Christmas 2019 release date, but the festive season came and went with no new music. In 2020, he revised his prediction, saying it would come out at some point during the touring cycle for 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind. It still didn’t materialise.

Last year, Jim Root told Hammer that he was so tired of waiting for Look Outside Your Window that he has more than once threatened to leak it and be done with it. “Man, I keep telling Clown that I’m just gonna throw it up on Youtube, then put a link to it on my Instagram or something,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Don’t dude, just don’t.’”

The last update came this January, when Clown said that the project had been mixed and mastered and even had a front cover. “It was never a Slipknot album,” he claimed. “Not while it was happening, not while I’ve held onto it for 10 years, and certainly not fuckin’ when it comes out.”

Look Outside Your Window isn’t the only recently-teased but unreleased music from Slipknot. In April 2024, the band put up a billboard in Indio, California with the words “Long May You Die”. They later confirmed that this was the name of an upcoming single. However, it never came.

In October, drummer Eloy Casagrande said that the band are working on their next album, the follow-up to 2022’s The End, So Far. They have no tour dates scheduled at time of publication.