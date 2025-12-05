One of the greatest 'lost' grunge supergroups of the '90s are returning in 2026 with new music and a worldwide tour

Truly, the '90s alt. rock supergroup featuring former members of Soundgarden and Screaming Trees, have announced their reunion, sharing US tour dates, with the promise of a new album to come.

The Seattle-based band feature former Soundgarden bassist and founding member Hiro Yamamoto and former Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel alongside vocalist/guitarist Robert Roth: the trio released their debut EP Hearts and Lungs on Sub Pop in October 1991, one month after Nirvana's major label debut Nevermind emerged.

Truly signed to Capitol Records for the US release of their debut album, Fast Stories...from Kid Coma, in 1995. Initially, Capitol decided not to release the album in the UK, which influential weekly rock magazine Kerrang! called "a fucking travesty" in a rave 5/5 review of the record, shaming the label into arranging a 1996 release for the album via Parlophone/EMI.

Despite much critical acclaim, Truly failed to make the commercial breakthrough that their debut album merited. The trio released a second well-received record, Feeling You Up, in 1997 on US indie label Thick, but split the following year. A rarities compilation album, Twilight Curtains, featuring demos and unreleased tracks, emerged in 2000 via Cargo.

Now they're back.



"Hiro, Mark and myself are booked at Studio X on Capitol Hill/Seattle in late January 2026 for recording brand new material," Robert Roth posted on the band's Instagram account yesterday, December 5. "Next, Truly will be hitting the road in March for the Truly • Then, Today & Tomorrow Tour • 2026."

The trio have announced 11 US shows as part of the tour, which promises new songs and highlights from their catalogue, with worldwide dates to follow.

Truly will play:



Mar05: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR

Mar 06: Seattle Baba Yaga, WA

Mar 09: San Francisco Kilowatt Bar, CA

Mar 11: Los Angeles The Moroccan Lounge, CA

Mar 12: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

Mar 14: Denver The Black Buzzard, CO

Mar 17: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Mar 18: Detroit Lager House, MI

Mar 22: Boston Middle East, MA

Mar 23: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Mar 26: Nashville The Basement, TN

The Seattle trio have also revealed that they have signed a management deal with Worldwide Entertainment Group, LLC (WEG).



In a press statement, Robert Roth says, "Right from the get-go, I knew we were in the right place as Dave Lory and Sandy Rizzo have dug deep to understand what makes us 'TRULY.' Their expertise, focus and passion is very inspiring to us as we plan our new music and tour."