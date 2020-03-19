Mariusz Dude releases first solo single

Riverside and Lunatic Soul mainstay Mariusz Duda has released his first song as a solo artist. You can listen to Song Of A Dying Memory below in full.

Duda announced in December he planned to create new music away from both Riverside and Lunatic Soul.

"The Song Of A Dying Memory talks about how, despite our progressive amnesia caused by the intensity of life, we still love what was important to us and "somewhere yesterday" we still have something to go back to, a starting point that would spark a change and inspire us to find solutions to our current issues," says Duda in an announcement on his official Facebook page.

"The Song Of A Dying Memory is the first from the cycle of "subcutaneous songs", which I will be releasing only as standalone singles. To me, an avid fan of concept albums, this is a completely new form. But thanks to it, I will be able to start a new music project, a new part of my music universe."

Duda has also opened a brand new website covering all his musical endeavours which you can visit here.