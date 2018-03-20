Lunatic Soul’s Under The Fragmented Sky to launch in May

Mariusz Duda’s Lunatic Soul have announced that new album Under The Fragmented Sky will be released later this year.

The companion to 2017 Fractured will arrive on May 25 via Kscope, with the record now available for pre-order.

Duda previously revealed it was due to be an EP, but turned into a full-length album as the project came together.

He now says: “Under The Fragmented Sky is a music journey with very subtle electronics and vocal experiments, it’s incredibly coherent and much closer to the mood of the earlier Lunatic Soul albums.

“Thanks to Under The Fragmented Sky, the last red album will gain a fuller meaning and the whole Lunatic Soul discography will be enriched with another shade of my music fascinations, which have been suspended somewhere between life and death from the very beginning.”

The album was recorded in June last year and will launch on CD, clear 180g vinyl and on digital platforms.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with a short video teaser.

Lunatic Soul Under The Fragmented Sky tracklist

He av en Trials Sorrow Under The Fragmented Sky Shadows Rinsing The Night The Art Of Repairing Untamed

