Tangerine Dream to release 50 Years Of Phaedra: At The Barbican in January

German electronic prog pioneers Tangerine Dream have announced that they will release a new live version of the band's 1974 album Phaedra, recorded at London's famous Barbican last October by the current line-up of the band; Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane, and Paul Frick.

50 Years of Phaedra: At The Barbican will be released in various formats through Kscope on January 3. The band have also shared a video trailer for the new release.

Phaedra kicked off what's known as Tangerine Dream's Virgin Years era in 1974, having signed to Richard Branson's fledgling record label and recorded the album at Branson's Manor Studio in Oxfordshire. The band's earlier, more experimental albums were titled the Pink Years era as the band's then record label Ohr featured a pink ear on their label.

The new live version will be available as a triple vinyl gatefold on Coke bottle green vinyl, with an 8-page booklet, as a triple vinyl gatefold on black vinyl, with an 8-page booklet and as a 2 CD digipack with a twelve-page booklet featuring liner notes from Thorsten Quaeschning.

(Image credit: Kscope)

DISC 1

1. Phaedra Suite Initial Applause

2. Sequent C, 2024

3. Movements Of A Visionary, 2024

4. Mysterious Semblance at the Strand of Nightmares, 2024

5. Hippolytos Session pt. 01

6. Hippolytos Session pt. 02

7. Hippolytos Session pt. 03

8. Hippolytos Session pt. 04

9. Hippolytos Session pt. 05 – 05:08

DISC 2

1. Hippolytos Session pt. 06

2. Hippolytos Session pt. 07

3. Phaedra 2024

4. Hippolytos Session pt. 08

5. Happy Ending

6. Sorcerer Theme

7. You Are Always On Time

8. Dolphin Dance

DISC 3

1. Rare Bird

2. Continuum

3. Los Santos City Map

4. Logos (Velvet)

5. Portico

6. White Eagle

7. Raum

8. Phaedra 2022