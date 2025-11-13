Alan Parsons Project story to be told for first time in official book

Rocket 88 Books will publish an official 200-page hardback book telling the story of The Alan Parsons Project, in collaboration with Parsons and the daughter of his late bandmate Eric Woolfson.

The 50,000 word memoir, complete with over 150 illustrations, is being written by fan and Prog and Classic Rock contributor Joel McIvor, based on archive material that even Sally Woolfson has never seen before. It’s set to arrive during 2026.

“I’ve been working for over 20 years promoting my father’s catalogue of work, as his manager for seven years before he died, then looking after his legacy for the last 16 years,” she tells Prog.

“There’s never been an official book about The Alan Parsons Project before, and the 50th anniversary in 2026 felt like the appropriate time for that to happen.”

(Image credit: Rocket 88)

She recalls that Woolfson, who died at 64 in 2009, “hoarded everything but never filed anything” – which meant it’s taken her years to work through his vault. “There are photos, lyric notes, documents, memorabilia as well as over 1,000 master tapes in the archives, including rare interviews.

“At the moment every box is out, given this book will cover the entire span of the APP catalogue. We’ve found material that’s never been seen before and I’m excited to share it in this wonderful book.”

The official book will be available in two editions, one of which will be signed with additional content. Rocket 88 – behind collector-quality books about Jethro Tull, ELP, 10cc, Syd Barrett and more – have launched a website where you can sign up for more information as the title’s production continues.

Those who sign up will be offered the option to choose which edition they want when pre-ordering begins, receive a discount price, have their name included in the book and receive their copy earlier than the general public, along with development updates. Full details will be provided in due course via those updates.

Woolfson adds: “It’s an important part of preserving the legacy, and particularly making sure that Dad’s role is properly understood and celebrated along with Alan’s. Together they were audio gold.

“There’s also a documentary in the pipeline – so 2026 is going to be quite a year for The Alan Parsons Project catalogue.”

Sign up for book updates at alanparsonsprojectbook.com.