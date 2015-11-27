BMTH in tour diary video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a tour diary video, shot in the US last month.

It’s the first in a series that promises to offer viewers a unique look at life on the road with Oli Sykes and co as they promote fifth album That’s The Spirit.

In the clip BMTH discuss the changes they’ve seen in a decade of touring, and drummer Matt Nicholls says: “We’re in a positive frame of mind these days.”

The band this week donated $10,000 to a crowdfunding campaign set up to help The Ghost Inside after they were involved in a fatal tour bus crash.

Their current UK tour continues until November 30, then they continue to Europe.

BMTH's Oli Sykes has finally found happiness