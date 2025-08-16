Watch Jello Biafra join King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard for cover of Dead Kennedys classic Police Truck

Jello Biafra joined King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard for a lively cover of the classic Dead Kennedys track Police Truck this weekend.

The former Dead Kennedys frontman joined the Australian psych rockers at their Field Of Vision festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, on Friday night (15 August) where they introduced the punk icon as a hero and inspiration.

Biafra returned the compliments, saying King Gizzard are his favourite band in the world.

The full performance can be viewed below.

Police Truck was released as the b-side to Holiday In Cambodia in 1980 and became a beloved favourite of countless gamers when it appeared on the soundtrack to the 1999 smash hit video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Last month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard became the most high-profile band to remove their music from Spotify in protest at the company's CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in a military technology company.

In a statement, the band said: "A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Eks invests millions in AI military drone technology. We just removed our music from the platform. Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better? Join us on another platform."

Biafra has not performed with Dead Kennedys since the band's split in 1986. They are now fronted by Skip Greer.

Earlier this year, guitarist East Bay Ray said Biafra was the only thing standing in the way of a reunion.

He said: "It’s Biafra that turns down any offers for us to do something; we don’t have any problem. He got caught with his hands in the till and wants to blame us for getting caught, but he should never have put his hands in there in the first place."