Bose give us a "sneek peak" into their Black Friday sales by offering more than 40% off

The Black Friday music deals are starting to come in thick and fast – and now Bose have revealed what they've got up their sleeves in the shape of their Black Friday 'sneak peek' offers, where music fans can get over 40% off a whole range of audiophile goodies !

To give you an example of the deals on offer, a brand-new pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, complete with a charging case, now costs £309.95 – a £90 reduction on the usual price of £399.95. And there a refurbished Bose Smart Soundbar 300 is now going for just £349.95 – that's a whopping £100 cheaper than the RRP of £449.95!

Bose 700 with charging case: £399.95 Bose 700 with charging case: £399.95 , now £309.95

As part of this Bose Black Friday sale, you can buy a new pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with a charging case with 90 notes off the RRP. All sale products come with a two-year warranty, a 90-day risk-free trial and free delivery.

You probably don't need us to tell you that Bose has won a shedload of plaudits for their audio products – and some of its best-loved headphones and speakers are featured in the Bose Black Friday: Sneak Peek sales. While some of the items on its list are brand-new, most are refurbished – but that shouldn't be a cause for concern, since Bose products are always really high quality and are built to stand the test of time.

The US manufacturer is being really generous to music fans this year, offering a whole range of headphones, earphones, speakers and even sunglasses at a huge discount.

Fancy transforming your movie nights with some awesome cinema sound? As part of this Black Friday sale, you can get a refurbished Bose TV Speaker for just £209.95 – that's a £60 reduction on the usual price of £269.95. Or how about treating yourself to the range-topping Bose Smart Soundbar 300? One of these, refurbished, now costs just £349.95, meaning you'll save an eye-popping £100 on the £449.95 RRP.

Bose describes the list of items on its Black Friday sale page as “gift suggestions” – but you might just want to keep these cut-price goodies for yourself.

