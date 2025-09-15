“It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful”: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce huge Brighton show for summer 2026

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have unveiled details of a huge show in Brighton next summer, a return to the city that the Australian maverick made his home for over two decades. They will play a massive outdoor gig at the city’s Preston Park on 31st July 2026, part of the ongoing tour to support their acclaimed 2024 record Wild God.

“I am thrilled beyond words to return to my beloved Brighton with The Bad Seeds to play Preston Park,” Cave said. “It’s a homecoming! It’s going to be big, bad and beautiful. An epic show!” The fan presale for tickets begins on Thursday 25th September – head here for more details.

Before that, Cave And The Bad Seeds will embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in early 2026, with Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood confirming he would be joining them on bass duties in the wake of his own band’s tour dates at the end of 2025. That tour is Radiohead’s first in seven years – Greenwood has now been playing with the Bad Seeds since 2024, also making an appearance on Wild God.

The Preston Park show is being billed as Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ only UK show of 2026. Watch a trailer for the event below:

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - BRIGHTON PRESTON PARK ANNOUNCEMENT - YouTube Watch On