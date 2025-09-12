Listen to Limp Bizkit's brand new single Making Love To Morgan Wallen, featuring nods to Chester Bennington, David Bowie, dolphins and Donald Trump

Limp Bizkit have released their first new song since 2021, and it's every bit as Limp Bizkit as you could possibly imagine. Titled Making Love To Morgan Wallen (for our fellow clueless Europeans, Morgan Wallen is a popular country star from Tennessee), the track is a classic, four-minute slab of everything that made Bizkit one of the biggest rock bands of the 2000s.

Sounding straight out of the Chocolate Starfish... era, it's packing big, chunky Wes Borland nu metal riffs, a shameless earworm of a chorus and completely ludicrous Fred Durst lyrics that reference everything from much-missed Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington to David Bowie, getting "kicked out" of a Trump resort, high-fiving a traffic light and dolphin fins.

Listen to Making Love To Morgan Wallen below.

Making Love to Morgan Wallen - YouTube Watch On

The song was first teased last week via a fun social media clip featuring viral LA-based drummer Kristina Rybalchenko, and is the first piece of new Limp Bizkit music since 2021 comeback album Still Sucks. Limp Bizkit have experienced a major renaissance in recent years, playing some of their biggest ever headline shows and stealing the show at festivals including Download 2024 and Reading and Leeds 2025.

Reviewing Still Sucks for Metal Hammer, Stephen Hill wrote of the album: "if you’ve been staring at your calendar and refreshing Limp Bizkit's website for a decade in anticipation of Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, then 32 minutes of often silly, often misguided but often very catchy rap-rock might not be enough to satisfy you. If you’re just happy to have a few more Limp Bizkit songs to jump up and down to the next time their party rolls into town, then you’ve got your wish."