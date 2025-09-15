"We’re honoured to collaborate with Iggor & Max": Massive Attack team up with Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera for special South American show

Massive Attack have announced details of a special collaborative show with Sepultura co-founders Max and Iggor Cavalera titled The Answer Is Us. Under the guise of their CAVALERA project, the brothers will team up with the British trip-hop pioneers to perform a version of Sepultura’s landmark 1993 album Chaos A.D. with the idea behind the show to support and give recognition to the rights of indigenous people of Brazil and the Amazon G9 – the event will take place in São Paulo on 13th November, at the time that the COP30 International Climate Change Summit is in full flow in Brazil.

Speaking about the event, Massive Attack leader Robert Del Naja aka 3D said: “We’re honoured to collaborate with Iggor & Max in support of the extraordinary integrity and vital role of the indigenous people of Brazil and the wider Amazon region. This is more than a passing of the mic. It’s an opportunity to listen to the knowledge, moral authority and wisdom of the indigenous alliances and help ensure they are heard in the negotiation rooms of COP30. We’ve never needed their presence within that distorted political space as much as we do right now.”

“In times when polarisation is so present, when people feel divided and distracted, we are honoured to join forces with Massive Attack and the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil and the Amazon to weave a narrative of positivity and change,” the Cavalera brothers added. “We’re beyond excited to work alongside a band like Massive Attack and have been fans for many years. We have fostered a close relationship with the indigenous peoples and have worked alongside them for many years now. It is a privilege to share the stage with both of them.”

The show, billed as Massive Attack X Cavalera, will take place at the Espaco Unimed arena in São Paulo on Thursday 13th November. Tickets go on sale from here tomorrow at 4pm.