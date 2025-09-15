Former Rainbow and Michael Schenker Group singer Graham Bonnet heads out to play British dates to celebrate the latter band’s 1982 album Assault Attack.

"I’m really proud of this album and it's difficult for me to be objective because I love all of them," says Bonnet. "They’re like babies, how can you pick a favourite?"

Your Facebook page recently reminded us that “despite the circumstances” – you took his place in Rainbow – there was a friendship between you and Ronnie James Dio.

I wouldn’t describe it was a close friendship, but I did get to know Ronnie pretty well. I went to his house a few times.

A few days ago you were on stage with Joe Lynn Turner and Dino Jelusick of Whitesnake fame singing Man On The Silver Mountain for 25,000 fans in Belarus. At 77 years young you still travel the world, sing those songs and, presumably have a bit of fun in the process.

That’s absolutely true. And it was kinda cool. In its own way it was a little tribute to Ronnie, because without him and Rainbow we wouldn’t be talking right now. I always mention my age on stage and it gets a cheer – “He’s how old?”

You’re not the most serious guy on stage, you like a laugh.

Yeah. I can’t take the whole thing too seriously. If I’m happy and so are the audience, I like to see that go back and forth between us.

Getting sober, which you achieved more than two decades ago, was a big part of it all.

Without a doubt. I had been killing myself with booze, so I started going to AA and have managed to remain sober. I used to think the only way I could write songs was by drinking two or three bottles of wine, which I’ve realised isn’t true at all.

You will shortly be celebrating Assault Attack, the album you made with the Michael Schenker Group. But before we get into that, the Graham Bonnet Band still makes new music. Do you worry that nostalgia sometimes muddies the waters of creativity?

I’ve no problem with nostalgia. As soon as I sing [Rainbow’s] Since You Been Gone or All Night Long the audience always goes berserk, which is absolutely fine. It’s karaoke time and I understand that, but I’m three songs into the writing of a new Graham Bonnet Band album right now. I hope you’ll hear that by the end of 2025.

So, Assault Attack. Where were you at in your life in 1982?

Both of us, Michael and I, were drinking way too much. We’d start the day with champagne and orange juice. And of course I got fired because I made a fool of myself on stage by taking out my naughty parts and waving them around, doing the windmill. It was all very embarrassing.

How do you think Assault Attack stands up today?

I think it’s pretty good. We’ll be playing as many of those songs as we can on the tour.

When did you last talk to Ritchie Blackmore, or to Michael Schenker?

Michael quite recently. Maybe a year or two ago. I haven’t spoken to Ritchie since I left Rainbow in 1980. He’s a bit like me, he’s shy.

Would you work with either of them – or both of them – again?

I did work with Michael not too long ago. And Ritchie? Yeah, of course I would.

Given their respective characters, how do you think the two would get on?

Wow, that’s a good question. So far as I know, I don’t think they ever met. You know, somehow I can’t imagine Michael wanting to meet Ritchie. Ritchie keeps a very small circle of friends and they don’t tend to be showbiz people. I can’t imagine a conversation between them. [In a slightly meek Schenker voice] “Hello, Ritchie, how are you?” No, that would be very strange. And Ritchie would be looking around and saying: “Somebody get this guy out of here!”

Graham Bonnet’s tour kicks off in Wolverhampton on October 22. Get tickets.