“I’m not a massive fan of all things prog. But I must have listened to the Tarkus album a million times down the years”: Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French wants Emerson, Lake and Palmer to be remembered for ever
Glam metal guitar slinger had been a fan of The Nice but hadn’t even heard of Carl Palmer when the super-talented supergroup blew him away live
In 2010 Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French told Prog that, while he wasn’t an afficionado of the genre, he’d become a fan of Emerson, Lake and Palmer in his teens – and explained why he expected to remain so for ever.
“In 1969, when I was 17 years old, I had a friend named David Schiff, who was a drummer and also an early prog rock and jazz freak. Thanks to him I got turned on to so many different types of music and bands.
And he was the person who introduced me to The Nice, featuring Keith Emerson, of course. I loved what they did – I saw them several times at the famous Fillmore East club.
When The Nice broke up, Emerson immediately joined up with Greg Lake and Carl Palmer. My friend David, who knew about these things, said at the time: ‘Fuck Ginger Baker and Mitch Mitchell; Carl Palmer is the best fucking drummer in the world!’ But back then, I’d never even heard of Carl Palmer!
So in order to take my musical education a little further, David took me to see ELP. He wanted me to appreciate what he meant – and they totally blew me away. This was one amazing supergroup.
Carl Palmer even gave Keith Emerson a run for his money when it came to technique and showmanship, and the whole experience was unforgettable. I became a total fan of what they were doing.
It was remarkable, and of such a high calibre, yet also accessible. They left me in awe and wanting more. This was the era when the three-man supergroups ruled – think of bands like Cream and so on – and ELP were really the last great ones of the time.
They represented a style of performance and musicianship the like of which we’ve not seen since. Here were three talents, each a giant in his own right, and yet together the whole was even greater than the considerable sum of the parts. Both live and on record they were just in a league of their own.
I’m not a massive fan of all things prog; however, to me, Emerson, Lake & Palmer were just amazing. I still hold them in the highest possible esteem, and I must have listened to the Tarkus album a million times down the years.
Although not a direct inspiration on my music, what I took from them was a desire to be the best you can. If I came across anyone who’d never heard ELP, I’d point them in the direction of either Tarkus or Pictures At An Exhibition – great introductions to the band.”
Malcolm Dome had an illustrious and celebrated career which stretched back to working for Record Mirror magazine in the late 70s and Metal Fury in the early 80s before joining Kerrang! at its launch in 1981. His first book, Encyclopedia Metallica, published in 1981, may have been the inspiration for the name of a certain band formed that same year. Dome is also credited with inventing the term "thrash metal" while writing about the Anthrax song Metal Thrashing Mad in 1984. With the launch of Classic Rock magazine in 1998 he became involved with that title, sister magazine Metal Hammer, and was a contributor to Prog magazine since its inception in 2009. He died in 2021.
