Bag a half price Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speaker in the Best Buy Black Friday sale – just $99.99

While the Black Friday music deals are slowly pulling into view, considering the shopping event doesn’t kick off officially until Friday 27 November we weren’t expecting to see any mega deals doing the rounds quite this early. But Best Buy has just launched its Black Friday Ad Deals sale with big savings to be had on speakers, wireless headphones, turntables and more - are they ahead of the curve, or have they peaked too soon?

If your budget isn’t huge but you're looking for something to help give your rock and metal playlists a boost, the $100 saving you can make right now on the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is one to consider. The clue is in the name - it's a must for metalheads who like to crank the volume.

This gutsy, portable boombox usually sells for $199.99, but for a limited time one can be yours for half price at just $99.99. Could this be one of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals we’ll see this shopping season?

Crank it with the loudest Bluetooth speakers

So, what does 100 bucks get you these days? For starters, the Megaboom 3 is waterproof, making it the ideal companion for keeping your tunes pumping in the shower, a day at the beach, or as the centrepiece to your festival campsite HQ... hey, there's nothing stopping you from hosting your own festival at home.

Two 2” drivers and two 2”x4” Passive Radiators are responsible for firing out 360 sound and super rich bass. You can even dial in the sound to your taste with 4 presets and a customized tuner. For even bigger sound you can connect up to 150 speakers via the Boom app and create the ultimate party sound system.

Charge this sucker up to full power and you’ll get up to 20 hours of playback before it needs juicing up again.

Whether at home or on the go, the Megaboom 3 will ensure the music never stops. But remember, these deals end on Sunday and there’s a limited supply per deal, so you’d best act fast.