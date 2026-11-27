The Black Friday streaming deals are seriously off the chain this year. And with so many amazing shows and documentaries released this year, it’s the ideal time to line up your festive viewing on the cheap. Disney+/Hulu just dropped a new deal that gives you access to everything from Beatles movies to an epic Elton John concert, right up to the recent Travis Barker and Bon Jovi documentaries, all for a bargain price. And that’s on top of tons of Marvel, Star Wars and other great content.

With this deal you can access both platforms for a bargain price. In the US, you can currently get a 12-month joint subscription to Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for just $4.99 – down from the usual $12.99. That means you’ll save $96 over the course of the year. The Premium package is going cheap, too, costing $14.99 a month instead of the usual $21.99 – that’ll save you $84 a year.

And in the UK, you can get a six-month subscription (with ads) for as little as £5.99 a month (usually £6.99), with the Premium version coming down from £15.99 to £11.99 a month – an overall saving of £24.

Disney+/Hulu Black Friday deal: Save up to $96 🇺🇸 US deal: Disney+ and Hulu (with ads), from $4.99 a month for 12 months

The standard bundle usually costs $12.99 a month, so you’ll save $96 in the first year of your subscription. If you’d rather skip the ads, the Premium bundle is down from $21.99 to $14.99 a month for the first year, saving you $84 over the 12 months. Your subscription will renew at the regular rate after the first year. Both offers end at 11.59pm on Monday 30 November. 🇬🇧 UK deal: Disney+ (with ads), from £5.99 a month for six months

In the UK, you’ll find Hulu inside the Disney+ app. The cheapest six-month plan costs £5.99 a month, down from £6.99. If you’re after the biggest saving, Premium is down from £15.99 to £11.99 a month, which will save you £24 over the six-month period. After the six months is up, you’ll pay the regular monthly rate unless you cancel.

I’m stoked on all the brilliant music content on Disney+ and Hulu. The former platform includes such unmissable treats as The Beatles: Get Back, the fascinating fly-on-the-wall series that follows the Fab Four as they rehearse and record in the studio.

If you prefer concerts, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is a real humdinger, capturing the rock legend as he performs all his classic hits during his 2022 goodbye tour.

Moving on to Hulu, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is a warts-and-all documentary in which the Blink-182 man recalls the plane crash that nearly killed him and how he got back to playing. It’s one of my documentaries of the year and features interviews with his family, friends and bandmates.

And then there’s Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part epic that features early demos, old home videos and plenty on the band’s days playing New Jersey clubs. The series also follows Jon as he deals with a vocal injury and tries to work out whether he can still sing those iconic songs on tour. Considering how much effort it takes most of us to get through the chorus of Livin’ on a Prayer once, you can see why he was worried.

Looking for more music streaming this festive season? Paramount+ also has a great Black Friday deal and is home to the excellent Ozzy: No Escape From Now documentary.

👇 This way for more Black Friday deals