We recently found a useful tool: a royalty calculator that lets you estimate how much money bands and artists earn from Spotify. Insert a band name, and the numbers are instantly returned.

Here's an example: Greta Van Fleet have 2.93m followers playing 5.30m songs a month, earning the band $16,000 monthly in royalties. It's not an insignificant amount, but neither will it buy the Kiszkas brothers and the other fella secluded villas with guitar-shaped pools in the Hollywood Hills.

For bands who don't have that level of support, the numbers offer scant reward. Take Little Angels, the much-loved UK band who had a number one album with Jam in 1993 and are currently on a reunion tour. According to the numbers, they're earning just $96/month from Spotify. Which probably isn't enough to build a LEGO version of a secluded villa with a guitar-shaped pool.

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The answer? Same as it ever was: Buy physical product whenever you can afford to, because it does make a real difference to an artist's bottom line. And if you need a reason to venture into an actual record store, today might just be the day, for today is Record Store Day's annual Black Friday fandango, and below we've listed 85 things that will enrich your life. Go wild!

The usual small print applies: not all titles will be available at all stores; some titles may only be available in certain regions; and there's every chance that the one album you really want will be purchased by the annoying flipper in the queue ahead of you.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2026: The best 85 releases

Tori Amos - Black Is The New Black (Vinyl)

The B-52s - Meso-Americans Live 1982 (2 x LP)

Barenaked Ladies - Born on a Pirate Ship - 30th Anniversary (2 x LP)

Barenaked Ladies - Rock Spectacle - 30th Anniversary (LP)

The Beatles - Rubber Soul (LP)

Frank Black - Teenager of the Year (3 x LP)

Frank Black - Teenager of the Year (2 x CD)

The Black Angels - Passover XX (2 x LP)

Black Veil Brides - Black (EP)

Lindsey Buckingham - Under The Skin (LP)

R.L. Burnside - Jumper on the Line (Live on R.L.'s Farm) (7" Single)

Carcass - Swansong (LP)

The Dead Milkmen - Eat Your Paisley! (40th Anniversary) (LP)

The Doors - 1966 (LP)

Eagles - Please Come Home For Christmas/Funky New Year (12" Single)

Marianne Faithfull - Eye Communication: Live at The Wax Museum (2 x LP)

Fountains Of Wayne - Sky Full of Holes - 15th Anniversary Edition (LP)

Funkadelic - Live at Meadowbrook 1971 (2 x LP)

Jerry Garcia Band - GarciaL ive Volume Eight: November 23rd, 1991 Bradley Center (4 x LP)

Genesis - Land of Confusion (12" Picture Disc)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Expand Your Mind: Songs in 3D (Deluxe Edition)

Godsmack - Battle of the Drums (12" Single)

Goo Goo Dolls - Borrowed (LP)

Good Charlotte - Greetings From California (2 x LP)

Grateful Dead - Carousel Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2/14/68(Live) (4 x LP)

Grateful Dead - On A Back Porch Vol. 4 (LP)

thenewno2 (Dhani Harrison) ep001 & ep002 (LP)

George Harrison - George Harrison (Zoetrope LP)

George Harrison - Thirty Three & 1/3 (Zoetrope LP)

Hootie & The Blowfish - MTV Unplugged (LP)

Robert Hunter - Alligator Moon (LP)

Billy Idol - Live From The Roxy 1982 (2 x LP)

The (International) Noise Conspiracy - A New Morning, Changing Weather (25th Anniversary Edition) (LP)

INXS - Welcome To Wherever You Are (LP)

Iron Maiden - The Number of the Beast (Eddie Toy)

Jefferson Airplane - Jefferson Airplane Takes Off (2 x LP)

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - I Love Rock 'N Roll: The Shadow Album (LP)

Billy Joel - Billy Joel Tonight (2 x LP)

King Crimson - 1974 Massey Hall, Torontom (2 x LP)

The Knack - Zoom (Special Vinyl Edition) (2 x LP)

Kreator - Pleasure to Kill (40th Anniversary) (LP)

Joni Mitchell - Live At Carnegie Hall - 1972 (2 x LP)

Mötley Crüe - Decade of Decadence '81 - '91 (2 x LP)

Motörhead - The Lost Tapes Vol. 8: Live at Margate (2 x LP)

Motörhead - Mötorhead (Lemmy Toy)

The Music Machine - The Sound of Gloves (2 x LP)

The Music Machine - The Sound of Gloves (CD)

Stevie Nicks - Bella Donna (LP Picture Disc)

NRBQ - Christmas Wish (Fan Club Fun Version) (LP)

Old 97's - Alive & Wired (3 x LP)

Om - Pilgrimage (LP

The Pandoras - Stop Pretending (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) (2 x LP)

Poppy - Empty Hands (LP)

Power Trip - Precinct 3 (7" Single)

Prince - 3121 Las Vegas Live (3 x LP)

Prince - 3121 Las Vegas Live (2 x CD)

Chuck Prophet - Temple Beautiful (15th Anniversary)

Rainbow - Rarities 75-76 (2 x LP)

Ramones - Subterranean Jungle Demos (LP)

The Rolling Stones - Aftermath (US) (LP)

The Runaways - And now… The Runaways (LP)

The Runaways - And now… The Runaways (CD)

Seaweed - Spanaway (30th Anniversary) (LP)

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Night Moves (50th Anniversary) (LP)

The Brian Setzer Orchestra - Christmas Comes Alive! (2 x LP)

Shwayze and Cisco Adler - Island In The Sun (LP)

Skid Row - Live At The Moscow Music Peace Festival (12" Picture Disc)

Son Of Sam - Songs From The Earth (LP)

Sparta - Threes (20th Anniversary) (LP)

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (4 x LP)

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live at Tower Theater Philly 1975 (2 x CD)

Staind - Break The Cycle (25th Anniversary Live) (LP)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens - Majikat Earth Tour 1976 (2 x LP)

Tangerine Dream - Live at Paramount Theatre - Portland, OR 1977 (2 x LP)

Tangerine Dream - Live at Paramount Theatre - Portland, OR 1977 (2 x CD)

10,000 Maniacs - Candy Everybody Wants (6 x LP)

They Might Be Giants - Live at KEXP Seattle (LP)

13th Floor Elevators - The Mono Singles (LP)

Richard & Linda Thompson - Live 1982 (2 x LP)

Thrice - Audiotree From Nothing (12" Vinyl EP)

The Traveling Wilburys - The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (LP)

Jeff Tweedy - Twilight in Paris (2 x LP)

Tom Verlaine - Live in NYC 1996 - 2006 (2 x LP)

Ween - Shinola, Vol. 2 (2 x LP)

XTC - Besides (LP)