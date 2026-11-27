Celebrate the release of Polyphia’s new album Be Not Afraid with a bundle only available via the Louder webstore!

Metal Hammer has partnered up with the Texas rock sensations to bring you our latest issue with the band on the cover. In addition, you get a CD copy of Be Not Afraid with a white sleeve unavailable anywhere else! Grab your now while stocks last.

Inside, guitarist Tim Henson talks about the new album and the band’s story so far. He also discusses his status as a modern-day guitar hero.

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“It’s something that I do not take for granted,” he tells us. “I realise there is a tremendous impact to being put on a pedestal like that. I would like the kids looking up to me to have that fearless, do-what-the-fuck-you- want-to-do mindset.”

The new Hammer also contains a blockbuster interview with Trivium’s Matt Heafy, as the Florida metal stars gear up to release Crown In The Grave, their first album in five years.

The album follows a tumultuous period for the four-piece, which included their singer/guitarist weathering multiple physical injuries.

“I herniated a couple of discs,” he says. “I also tore my abductor. I tore my hip. I tore my other hip. I fucked my finger. All this shit. It was like The Dark Knight Rises. It was Batman after Bane had just beat the shit out of him. That was me.”

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Elsewhere, we head to Las Vegas for the biggest metal event of the year – Metallica’s residency at the Sphere – to bring you all the action from opening night.

Avatar reveal why they formed a circle and slapped their bare asses while recording The Eagle Has Landed, and Floor Jansen takes your questions on Nightwish, After Forever and why she’d love to collaborate with popstar Pink.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta gets the Hammer Interview treatment, Polyphia guitar hero Tim Henson explains why he loves breaking metal’s boundaries, and we pay tribute to legendary Venom frontman Cronos.

Former Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa-White Gluz introduces new band Blue Medusa, while Japanese ragga-metallers SiM tell us why they’re taking over the world – with cats.

Plus, we meet peasant-metallers Netherwilds! Along with Britallica – the metal tribute to the princess of pop.

All this, along with Bill Bailey, Cult Of Luna, Linkin Park, Carnifex, Evanescence, Beartooth, Amon Amarth, I Prevail, Spiritbox, Judas Priest, The Hu and Twin Temple and more.

Order your copy – with the Polyphia cover and CD with exclusive sleeve – now!