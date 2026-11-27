Within Temptation announce massive Europe, UK and Latin America dates - including London's Wembley Arena: "We can't wait to light it up again!"
Within Temptation are hitting the road next year!
Symphonic metal main eventers Within Temptation have announced a huge tour that will see them play venues across Latin America, Europe and the UK next year. Dubbed the 'Through Fire & Ashes' tour, the Dutch giants will play some brand new songs on the dates, taken from their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new studio album, which is due for release in spring 2027.
"These songs are about the struggles we all carry, in a fast-changing world where we're all trying to keep it together," says Within Temptation frontwoman Sharon den Adel. "At the same time, it's like Confucius once said: 'Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.'
"You've had a first taste with [recent single] Through Fire & Ashes, but there's so much more coming. I can't wait to finally play the new songs live with the band. We start in Latin America, where the crowds always give everything. Then we're coming home to Europe and the UK, where the fire once started, and we can't wait to light it up again. These songs were made to be sung together. Loud!"
See the full list of dates below. An exclusive pre-sale is already live via Within Temptation's official website, while general sale begins this Tuesday, December 2 at 10am GMT.
Within Temptation Through Fire & Ashes tour dates 2027
Jun 03: Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico City, Mexico
Jun 06: Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Jun 08: Vibra, São Paulo, Brazil
Jun 10: Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Chile
Jun 12: C Art Media, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 09: Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium
Oct 12: KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct 14: Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Oct 16: Hovet Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 18: Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland
Oct 21: Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland
Oct 23: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany
Oct 24: Sporthalle Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany
Nov 10: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK
Nov 12: AO Arena, Manchester, UK
Nov 13: OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK
Nov 15: Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany
Nov 16: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Nov 17: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
Nov 19: Sportovní Hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic
Nov 20: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
Nov 22: Unipol Forum, Milan, Italy
Nov 23: The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 25: Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain
Nov 26: MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
Nov 28: Navarra Arena, Pamplona, Spain
Nov 30: Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Dec 01: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
Dec 03: Adidas Arena, Paris, France
Dec 04: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Merlin was made Editor in Chief of Louder in 2026, following four years as Executive Editor. Before that, he spent over a decade working at Metal Hammer, where he served as Online Editor, News Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast and presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.