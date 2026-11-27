Symphonic metal main eventers Within Temptation have announced a huge tour that will see them play venues across Latin America, Europe and the UK next year. Dubbed the 'Through Fire & Ashes' tour, the Dutch giants will play some brand new songs on the dates, taken from their upcoming, as-yet-untitled new studio album, which is due for release in spring 2027.

"These songs are about the struggles we all carry, in a fast-changing world where we're all trying to keep it together," says Within Temptation frontwoman Sharon den Adel. "At the same time, it's like Confucius once said: 'Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.'



"You've had a first taste with [recent single] Through Fire & Ashes, but there's so much more coming. I can't wait to finally play the new songs live with the band. We start in Latin America, where the crowds always give everything. Then we're coming home to Europe and the UK, where the fire once started, and we can't wait to light it up again. These songs were made to be sung together. Loud!"

See the full list of dates below. An exclusive pre-sale is already live via Within Temptation's official website, while general sale begins this Tuesday, December 2 at 10am GMT.

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Jun 03: Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico City, Mexico

Jun 06: Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Jun 08: Vibra, São Paulo, Brazil

Jun 10: Teatro Caupolicán, Santiago, Chile

Jun 12: C Art Media, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct 09: Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Oct 12: KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark

Oct 14: Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Oct 16: Hovet Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Oct 18: Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Oct 21: Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland

Oct 23: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Oct 24: Sporthalle Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 10: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

Nov 12: AO Arena, Manchester, UK

Nov 13: OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

Nov 15: Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany

Nov 16: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Nov 17: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Nov 19: Sportovní Hala Fortuna, Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 20: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Nov 22: Unipol Forum, Milan, Italy

Nov 23: The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 25: Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain

Nov 26: MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 28: Navarra Arena, Pamplona, Spain

Nov 30: Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Dec 01: Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Dec 03: Adidas Arena, Paris, France

Dec 04: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands