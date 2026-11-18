Before the internet came into being, popular Western performers would often adapt their songs for use in Japanese TV commercials, safe in the knowledge that no one back home would ever see the results. It was a gloriously discreet side hustle: well-paid work, with minimal effort.

History is littered with such partnerships, from David Bowie (Crystal Jun Rock) to The Rolling Stones (Pocari Sweat), Duran Duran (Suntory Whisky) and Ringo Starr (Surioroshi apple juice, Simple Life leisure suits). But no one hustled quite like Bon Jovi.

During the Slippery When Wet and New Jersey eras, the quintet starred in a series of commercials promoting Axia GT-X and PS-X blank cassette tapes. The ads featured the band performing hits like Livin' On A Prayer, while knee-deep in water, accompanied by the Japanese tagline "Bon Jovi Marukajiri" (roughly translating to "Bon Jovi, a whole bite").

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Around the same time, Bon Jovi filmed high-energy spots for Sanyo's ZooSCENE portable twin-CD radio cassette player and Z-X1 surround sound TV system. The commercials blended onstage performances of Bad Medicine with product demonstrations, while a Japanese voiceover extolled the virtues of the system's powerful bottom end.

Having safely navigated the commercial detour with minimal damage to their credibility back home, Bon Jovi hooked up with Duracell in 2003, but not before Richie Sambora (Snapple, 1992) and Jon Bon Jovi (Mitsubishi, 2001) branched out into the lucrative world of solo advertising. And the band even made a third Japanese commercial in 2010, long after YouTube had made keeping such things secret impossible.

For Nissin's "This Flavour Is One Of A Kind In The World" campaign, the brand licensed a live version of You Give Love a Bad Name – filmed at Wembley Stadium in 1995 – and employed a Japanese vocalist to dub new lyrics over the chorus.

Gone were the references to being shot through the heart and the apportioning of blame, replaced by lines about a high school student sulking because his mother forgot to buy his midnight Cup Noodle snack while he studied for exams. Glorious.

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Remarkably, the relationship between You Give Love a Bad Name and the cutthroat world of advertising doesn't end there. During this year's Super Bowl, an ad for State Farm Insurance aired featuring Danny McBride, Keegan-Michael Key and Hailee Steinfeld, with Jon Bon Jovi himself turning up at the climax to get the girl, save the day, and ride off into the sunset. Same as it ever was.