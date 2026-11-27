As a journalist who’s written mostly about heavy metal for more than 40 years, I’ve met many larger than life characters – Ozzy Osbourne, Axl Rose, David Lee Roth, Lemmy, Angus Young, Rob Halford, Gene Simmons…

I first met Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain in 1986 in Budapest when the band were on tour in support of their Somewhere In Time album.

Nicko made a big impression back then as a huge personality with countless stories to tell – and those stories are at the heart of his autobiography, Hello Boys And Girls!

Nicko recently told Metal Hammer: “I got the idea for a book while doing a golf tournament. I ended up being teamed up with these two guys who worked for a publishing company, and I was telling stories. One of the guys says, ‘You ought to write a book!’ A few people have said the same to me over the years. I am, after all, an old fart with lots of stories!”

In 2024, all of 38 years after I first encountered Nicko in Budapest, I interviewed him in New York City for Classic Rock during Maiden’s Future Past tour.

This turned out to be his last tour with the band. As he revealed at the time, he had experienced difficulties with his dexterity since suffering a stroke in 2023.

But he remained fiercely proud of what he had achieved in his career. “I’ve had forty-two years with Iron Maiden,” he said. “Incredible.”

And that pride in his work, that dedication to his craft, is a central theme in his book.

Acclaimed by The Sun as “the rock book of the year”, Hello Boys And Girls! is great value at £9.24 in hardcover.

Grab your copy of Nicko's bestselling autobiography at 58% off here