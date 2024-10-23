Black Friday Lego deals 2024: Prepare to build up a bargain in this year's sales

The Black Friday sales weekend will be with us at the end of next month and along with a whole bunch of cut-price discounts on headphones, turntables, wireless speakers and CD & vinyl box sets, will be a colourful wall of Black Friday Lego deals - making it the ideal time to grab a treat for yourself or an early Christmas gift.

Lego sets seem to be getting more a more popular, with the days of a basket full of basic building blocks long gone - now replaced with tie-ins with major brands including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Nintendo and more now the norm. As a result, snapping together a model is no longer aimed squarely at the children's market, with massive, intricate kits aimed at an older market available everywhere.

Myself and the Louder team have been posting Lego guides and deals for a number of years now - and we'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday bargains we find and posting them right here.

Early deals

US

Lego Hogwarts Castle: Was $169.95, now $135.95

There’s a nice saving on the 2660-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set at Walmart. It’s packed with detail, including potions classroom, Whomping Willow and Chessboard Chamber.

Lego DC Batwing: Was $37.99, now $30.39

There’s a 20% saving on the Lego DC Batwing: Batman vs The Joker set at Amazon. This 357-piece kit is perfect for kids and comes with Batman and The Joker figures, while the Batwing has dual stud launchers and a storage compartment for The Caped Crusader’s gear.

UK

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: Was £89.99, now £66.99

There’s a £23 saving on this 1050-piece Lego Star Wars R2-D2 at very.co.uk. Once complete, R2’s head can fully rotate and the universe’s most loved droid also has an attachable periscope and tools. The kit also comes with a mini-figure of Darth Malak with lightsaber.

Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1: Was £209.99, now £159.99

Zavvi have decided to cross the streams and cut the price on the awesome 2352-piece replica of the ECTO-1 vehicle from Ghostbusters. It's packed with neat details, including ghost trap, moving ghost sniffer and a proton pack.

FAQ

(Image credit: Lego)

When do the 2024 Black Friday Lego deals start? Black Friday will kick-off on November 29, with all the Lego sales running through that weekend and straight into Cyber Monday on December 2. This will be my sixth year covering Black Friday full-time and every single year I've seen massive discounts on Lego sets for all ages. Some deals have started already, but I fully expect the Black Friday Lego deals to really build up from the start of November, as online retailer jostle for your money. Myself and the Louder team will be bringing you all the best Black Friday Lego deals right here, and that will include a whole pile of pop-culture Lego sets covering Lego Star Wars, Lego Marvel, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Nintendo and more. There might even be room to cover any Lego video game discounts too.

What Lego deals should I expect to see? I've been covering Black Friday for Louder since 2019 and one brand that always goes on sale at this time of year is Lego. Popular tie-ins with the Danish company include Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Ghostbusters and Disney - and I full expect deep discounts on these brands and more. Last year there were amazing savings on the Lego Star Wars AT-AT, with Amazon knocking the price down from £329.35 to £191.99. Still expensive, but 41% off the RRP was a tremendous deal - and I expect similar discounts this Black Friday. I'll be keeping my eyes on retail sites including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and the official Lego site and posting all the Black Friday Lego deals right here - and I expect there to be a load of them coming down the pipe.

Shopping tips

(Image credit: Lego)

Here's a handful of shopping tips that should hopefully help set you up for a great Black Friday Lego deal.

1. Keep a list handy: Keep a list of all the Lego sets you're interested in on your phone or tablet. This way, you won't forget any that slip your mind once the sales start. I also have several Amazon wish lists, each one covering a certain product, ie: headphones, t-shirts, books etc. This lets me see at a glance if anything's on sale. Saves me a lot of time too.

2. Budget: If you can afford to put a little money aside ahead of Black Friday, then I recommend it. It doesn't matter if it's only a few dollars or pounds - every little helps when it comes to the big sales. I always tuck some money away throughout the year so, come Black Friday, I can stretch my budget a little bit further. That really helped me last year when I bought a new pair of Sony headphones.

3. Shop around: Before spending your hard-earned cash at a new Lego set, compare prices with other sites. Competition will be fierce with many online retailers cutting costs on Lego kits in all shapes and sizes to try and tempt you in. Just because you see a good-looking deal on one site, doesn't mean you won't get better on another. Of course, keep checking back here, where I'll have all the best Black Friday Lego deals in one handy place.

I'll also be posting even more products over on our page dedicated to the best Black Friday music deals.

How we choose products

I've mentioned previously that this will be my sixth year covering Black Friday and in that time I've seen some great deals on Lego sets... and some not so great discounts.

Covering events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Big Deal Days, the Memorial Day and Presidents' Day sales over the years has allowed me to see what Lego kits are popular, and which have genuinely good discounts on them - and I'll only highlight the price cuts this Black Friday I think represent great value for money.

I particularly like the big Lego Star Wars sets, so I'll pick out a selection of my favourites, explain how many pieces each kit contains and also give you alternative price checks to give you the widest possible choice.

Why you can trust our picks

This will be my sixth year covering Black Friday full-time, and I've been part of the wider team here since 2014 and in that time, I've personally written more than 11,000 stories across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

Along with reporting on Cyber Weekend, I've also been involved with other sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day - highlighting top deals on everything from vinyl and headphones, to turntables and Bluetooth speakers.

Together with the wider Louder team, we've combined to write more than 15,000 reviews so we know what makes a good product stand out from the crowd. We love music and pop culture, and that's why you can trust us to bring you the best Black Friday Lego deals.

