The festive season just turned ugly thanks to EMP's huge Black Friday Christmas jumper sale: Up to 27% off these monstrosities from Ghost, Kiss, AC/DC and more
Whether you're looking at getting the party started or intending on upsetting your relatives, these Christmas jumper deals should do the trick
In my opinion, no festive party is complete without a smattering of hellish-looking Christmas jumpers to get people talking. And let's forget about the Rudolph-themed knits with his big pop-pom nose, or pullovers with Santa laughing merrily on his sleigh. What I'm talking about are those rock and metal-themed jumpers that'll cause consternation at the office party or at family get-togethers.
While picking out a bunch of Black Friday music deals, I found myself going down the rabbit hole when it came to the type of Christmas jumper that are most definitely an acquired taste - and I've included a wardrobe full of my favourites below - all of which are on discount for Black Friday at EMP.
And if you're after more distinctive Christmas jumpers, Amazon and Hot Topic have piles to sift through too. Good luck!
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.