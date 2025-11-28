I've found a secret haul of Xmas gifts for goths: here's everything I have my beady eye on in Etsy's Black Friday Sale, including 50% off demonic wrapping paper

As a shopper who is both a goth and someone who finds the Xmas season all a little...bright, I'm always keen to find gifts that fall more in line with my darker sensibilities. You won't find wrapping paper and baubles covered in twinkly-eyed elves and grating seasonal slogans here, but actually a curated catalogue of items that I think people like me will love.

In my opinion, the secret to sourcing these gothic holiday treasures is Etsy; and there's plenty of unique discounted items available this Black Friday weekend, from demonic decor to tree decorations featuring the faces of Gothic literary geniuses...scroll on and have a Merry Gothmas, friends.

Etsy Summon The Holiday Spirit Old English Goth Banner: was £12 now £10.20 at Etsy UK & I Sometimes, I find it quite hard to summon my own holiday spirit...but this gothic seasonal banner makes it easier. Presented in an Old English font, this tongue-in-cheek wall hanging is perfect for any Gothic abode, and obviously too, for inviting in any wandering souls from the cold outdoors. Created by seller Fyurena, their shop is home to plenty more great goth buys too, including other wicked banners and deliciously dark greetings cards. Seasons Creepings!

Save 50% Etsy Handcarved Basswood Raven Ornament: was £35.96 now £17.98 at Etsy UK & I Add a personal touch to your tree this year with this wooden raven. Hand-carved from smooth basswood and finished with non‑toxic black paint, it features an integrated clip so it can grip onto any branch, no matter how small. Plus, it would pair up perfectly with the Edgar Allan Poe ornament displayed above, (just saying).

Save 25% Etsy Black Damask Woven Cotton Blanket: was £84.38 now £63.29 at Etsy UK & I Bring some Victorian Gothic style into your home this winter season and snuggle up under this fancy cotton blanket, printed with a black damask design. Whether its for yourself or a loved one, it'll make a truly wonderful - and very classy - Gothic gift. It also comes in three different sizes, depending on what level of snuggly you're after.

Save 25% Etsy The Bat Woman Woven Blanket / Tapestry : was £42.59 now £31.94 at Etsy UK & I This product caught my eye because I actually have this painting on my wall. Originally by French artist Albert Joseph Pénot, The Bat-Woman is a classic masterpiece adored by art-lovers and goths everywhere, and now you can get your hands on it in blanket form. (Yes another blanket, it's cold out there). Made from premium 100% cotton, it's soft and durable, and ideal for warming your toes, or even hanging on your wall as a tapestry. Now with 25% off!

Etsy Ghost Stories Apothecary Candle: was £37.86 now £28.39 at Etsy UK & I There's something special about the light of a flickering flame when it's cold outside. It's also a traditional time of year for telling ghost stories, so why not tell a spooky tale or two by the warmth of this forest-scented candle, available with a quarter off. To capture the mood, its description reads: "darkness falls as dense fog hangs over ancient trees draped with dripping moss". Lovely.

Save 40% Etsy Unfinished Man Ornament: was £23.66 now £14.20 at Etsy UK & I One of my favourite films to watch over the holidays is Tim Burton's gothic fantasy classic Edward Scissorhands. That scene where Winona Ryder dances in the falling ice shavings? Chef's kiss. So you can imagine my delight when I found this "unfinished man" tree ornament on Etsy with 40% off. Bag it for yourself and earn your tree some goth points.

Etsy Diamond Skull Eternity Ring: was £1,518.26 now £1,214.61 at Etsy UK & I Got the cash to splash this Christmas? Then this jaw-droppingly gorgeous diamond skull eternity ring will make your gift recipient eternally grateful. Made by IzandCo, this band of skulls is made from 14k Gold, and their eye sockets are made from 0.30tcw diamonds. Now this is living deliciously.

