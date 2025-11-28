I've found a secret haul of Xmas gifts for goths: here's everything I have my beady eye on in Etsy's Black Friday Sale, including 50% off demonic wrapping paper
Want to live deliciously this holiday season? Look no further than Etsy's Black Friday sale and this list of gothic gifts and Xmas treats, curated by yours truly
As a shopper who is both a goth and someone who finds the Xmas season all a little...bright, I'm always keen to find gifts that fall more in line with my darker sensibilities. You won't find wrapping paper and baubles covered in twinkly-eyed elves and grating seasonal slogans here, but actually a curated catalogue of items that I think people like me will love.
In my opinion, the secret to sourcing these gothic holiday treasures is Etsy; and there's plenty of unique discounted items available this Black Friday weekend, from demonic decor to tree decorations featuring the faces of Gothic literary geniuses...scroll on and have a Merry Gothmas, friends.
I actually did a little squeal when I scrolled upon this product because what self-respecting Goth doesn't want a very stern looking Edgar Allan Poe and raven on their tree? Pay your respects to the literary greats with this gorgeous, glitter-accented ornament, with 25% off for good measure!
There's a serious lack of stylish, gothic wrapping paper out there, but thankfully, Etsy has delivered the goods with this forest green wrap featuring the face of Krampus. Y'know, that terrifying, tongue-wagging half-goat-half-demon creature that comes to punish naughty children? That's the one. Buy it now with a huge 50% off.
If you're dreaming of a black Christmas like me, then these stunning black velvet baubles should go straight in your basket. (They're already in mine) Real dark elegance, featuring a luxurious black ribbon for hanging on your tree. Plus, you can buy them with 10% off over this Black Friday weekend.
Sometimes, I find it quite hard to summon my own holiday spirit...but this gothic seasonal banner makes it easier. Presented in an Old English font, this tongue-in-cheek wall hanging is perfect for any Gothic abode, and obviously too, for inviting in any wandering souls from the cold outdoors. Created by seller Fyurena, their shop is home to plenty more great goth buys too, including other wicked banners and deliciously dark greetings cards. Seasons Creepings!
Add a personal touch to your tree this year with this wooden raven. Hand-carved from smooth basswood and finished with non‑toxic black paint, it features an integrated clip so it can grip onto any branch, no matter how small. Plus, it would pair up perfectly with the Edgar Allan Poe ornament displayed above, (just saying).
Bring some Victorian Gothic style into your home this winter season and snuggle up under this fancy cotton blanket, printed with a black damask design. Whether its for yourself or a loved one, it'll make a truly wonderful - and very classy - Gothic gift. It also comes in three different sizes, depending on what level of snuggly you're after.
This product caught my eye because I actually have this painting on my wall. Originally by French artist Albert Joseph Pénot, The Bat-Woman is a classic masterpiece adored by art-lovers and goths everywhere, and now you can get your hands on it in blanket form. (Yes another blanket, it's cold out there). Made from premium 100% cotton, it's soft and durable, and ideal for warming your toes, or even hanging on your wall as a tapestry. Now with 25% off!
There's something special about the light of a flickering flame when it's cold outside. It's also a traditional time of year for telling ghost stories, so why not tell a spooky tale or two by the warmth of this forest-scented candle, available with a quarter off. To capture the mood, its description reads: "darkness falls as dense fog hangs over ancient trees draped with dripping moss". Lovely.
One of my favourite films to watch over the holidays is Tim Burton's gothic fantasy classic Edward Scissorhands. That scene where Winona Ryder dances in the falling ice shavings? Chef's kiss. So you can imagine my delight when I found this "unfinished man" tree ornament on Etsy with 40% off. Bag it for yourself and earn your tree some goth points.
Got the cash to splash this Christmas? Then this jaw-droppingly gorgeous diamond skull eternity ring will make your gift recipient eternally grateful. Made by IzandCo, this band of skulls is made from 14k Gold, and their eye sockets are made from 0.30tcw diamonds. Now this is living deliciously.
Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.
