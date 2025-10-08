This Amazon Prime Video sale is a killer with up to 50% off classic horror flicks - grab yours for an early Halloween treat

The doors to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will be closing at midnight tonight, but there’s still time to get a great Prime Day music deal - and if horror’s your thing, then I have just the thing for you.

Amazon Prime Video is currently running a sale offering up to 50% off movie and TV series purchases - and that includes a load of horror flicks. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s a great time to stock up on films for late night viewing.

Some of the spooky titles on sale include Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 13 Ghosts, Hellraiser, Eight Legged Freaks, The Gift, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, 28 Days Later and Gothika.

Away from horror there’s also the chance to pick up a bargain or two on favourites like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Twin Peaks, Jurassic World, South Park, Yellowstone, Star Trek, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more.

To claim these cut-price deals, just sign up for Amazon Prime, log into your Prime Video account and you’ll be able to start picking up some cut-price classics.

New Prime subscribers get 30-DAYS FREE

Before you can take full advantage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to become a Prime member. Signing up is straightforward and there's currently a 30-day free trial available which will see you through to Prime Day and beyond. After 30 days it's £8.99/$14.99 per month and you can cancel at any time. Prime members benefit from free delivery, access to Prime video, music and more. In the UK? Use this link for your 30-day free trial

If you’re based in the US, you have the added benefit of picking up a Qello Concerts subscription for just $1.99 per month for the first two months. This will give you access to full-length concerts such as Queens Of The Stone Age Live In London and music docs including God Bless Ozzy Osbourne. If you decide to keep your sub going, it’ll revert back to its usual price of $7.99 per month.

There’s no Prime Day deal for UK music fans, but there is a 7-day free trial available so you can explore the service.

