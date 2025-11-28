I'm a horror nut and these are the Black Friday streaming deals that'll give you the biggest scares (in a good way!)

Do you like scary movies? I do! Give me all the jump scares, creeping chills and grizzly deaths you can, please! You're speaking to a man who just got a new Black Phillip tattoo, so trust me when I say I know my VVitch-es from my Weapons, and I've been scouring this year's best Black Friday streaming deals to work out which service will give me the most boos for my buck.

Disclaimer: some of the Black Friday deals offered by certain platforms are definitely better than others in terms of impact on your wallet, but just don't have as much good horror content, so I'll outline everything for you so you can choose the deal that suits you best.

First off, a summary of all the main streaming deals you should know about:

USA streaming deals

🇬🇧 Film and TV

Which streaming services have the best horror content?

Black Friday streaming deals: horror round-up

Read more Read less ▼ Paramount+: 50% off select packages at Paramount

Paramount+ has a very respectable spread of horrors to pick from, with dozens of titles available. Whether you're after critically acclaimed body horror romps like The Substance, box office slashers like Scream or underrated cult classics like Event Horizon, there's something for everyone. It's far from definitive - you'll burn through Paramount's catalogue in weeks if you're a horror-a-day kinda person - but it's worth a few months' subscription for sure.

Read more Read less ▼ Amazon Prime video: Up to 50% off films and TV series at Amazon

Prime might just be your best bet for horror and here's why: not only do you get Prime's own impressive horror content included, which includes hundreds of films, but you can also bolt on the brilliant, dedicated horror channel Shudder, which if you're UK-based is currently available for just £2.49 a month for three months and £4.99 a month thereafter. Bargain! US Prime users will have to pay $8.99 a month after a 7-day free trail. Personally, I still think it's worth it for all the V/H/S movies and cool documentaries like the fantastic Never Sleep Again. Pro tip: if you 'complete' Shudder, the Channel 101 bolt-on has great horror content too.

Read more Read less ▼ Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%

Disney+ now comes with bonus Hulu, meaning even more horror! That said, overall it's about the same about of content as Paramount+ offers, with around 80 horror films to choose from. You do get some great horror series though, including Alien: Earth (plus the whole Alien and Predator franchises) and all 12(!) seasons of American Horror Story. You can probably stop after about season 7 but they're there if you want them, OK?!

Read more Read less ▼ Apple TV: Save more than 50% for the first six months

If I'm being brutally honest, Apple TV's horror offering is serviceable but far from spectacular, with few exciting exclusives or much in the way of classics that you won't have to buy or rent. That said, if you're in the market for great sci-fi, Apple TV is the best in the game - Severance, Silo, Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Foundation are just some of the brilliant shows I've binged on there so far.

Read more Read less ▼ Now TV: 55% off TV and movie bundle

With Now TV, UK customers can access Sky Cinema's entire horror collection, giving you access to over 60 titles, including newer releases fresh(ish) from the cinema. Plus, you get top tier horrors series Yellowjackets and Welcome To Derry - two of my modern faves. It's not exhaustive, but it's solid if you want some horror selections as part of an overall package.

More Black Friday content