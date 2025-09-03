The bloodsoaked trailer for Disney Plus series Marvel Zombies features Poppy and Babymetal collaboration From Me To U

Poppy and Babymetal’s collaborative single From Me To U soundtracks the new trailer for Marvel Zombies.

The trailer for the animated Marvel superhero/horror miniseries dropped earlier today (September 3) and prominently features the 2025 team-up, which also appears on Babymetal’s brand-new album Metal Forth, released on August 8.

Watch the preview below.

Marvel Zombies is a four-episode series slated to come out via streaming service Disney Plus on September 24. It will serve as a spin-off to the 2021 anthology series What If…?, which depicted characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in parallel universes outside the films’ continuity, and directly follow the events of the episode What If… Zombies?!.

The voice cast consists of actors who’ve appeared in the MCU’s live-action instalments, including Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina as Katy from Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), David Harbour as Red Guardian from Black Widow (2021) and Thunderbolts* (2025), and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch from multiple films and other series.

The original What If… Zombies?! episode was inspired by the Marvel Zombies comic book series and started streaming on September 8, 2021. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics at the time of release, it became one of What If…?’s most enduring and popular episodes among viewers.

From Me To U first came out as a single in April. It’s one of numerous songs on Metal Forth to have a special guest, with other tracks on the album featuring the likes of Spiritbox, Polyphia and Bloodywood. The album received positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Journalist Merlin Alderslade wrote: “If Metal Forth does overreach, it’s in the sheer density of collaborations – an overload that sometimes blurs the album’s internal arc. But that same excess is what fuels its ambition: transformation through overload.

“Babymetal aren’t asking metal to follow them. They’re asking whether metal has the courage to evolve. And while the answer remains unclear, Metal Forth makes the question impossible to ignore.”

Babymetal are currently gearing up for an Asian tour in September and October. They will play standalone arena shows in the US, Mexico and Japan from November to January. Head to their website for the full list of dates and details.