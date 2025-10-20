"We are blown away!" Rush share new video as they add 17 more US and Canadian cities to Fifty Something tour
Rush will play their first live shows in eleven years in 2026 on their Fifty Something tour
Rush have added a further 17 Canadian and US cities to their rapidly expanding Fifty Something tour for 2026.
The band originally announced their first live shows as Rush for 11 years, since 2015's R40 tour, at the beginning of the month with live dates in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto and Cleveland, all of which have sold out. Today the band have added live dates in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more...
"Wow," exclaim Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in a new video message. "We are blown away by the response to the announcement that we made a few weeks ago that we're going back out on tour. And I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are. And also the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles into theRush family has been very heartwarming. I know she's very appreciative of that and we're even more excited to get back on stage with her and go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."
Fans will be able to participate in the presale for the newly added shows by signing up here by Thursday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET. No code is needed – access is tied to your account. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, October 27 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada.
Citi is the official card of the Rush 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canadian shows before the general public beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time.
There are also three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show.
VIP.
Rush Fifty Something 2026 live dates
Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT
Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT
Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT
Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT
Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico
Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX - SOLD OUT
Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX -SOLD OUT
Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT
Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT
Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT
Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT
Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT
Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT
Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT
Aug 1: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT
Aug 3: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT
Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLDOUT
Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT
Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT
Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT
Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT
Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA
Aug 26: Detorit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Sep 2: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA
Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH - SOLD OUT
Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH SOLD OUT
Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX
Oct 5: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Oct 10: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA
Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA
Oct 25: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.
Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT
Nov 5: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL
Nov 9: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL
Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC
Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA
Dec 1: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ
Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB
Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
