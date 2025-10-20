"We are blown away!" Rush share new video as they add 17 more US and Canadian cities to Fifty Something tour

Rush have added a further 17 Canadian and US cities to their rapidly expanding Fifty Something tour for 2026.

The band originally announced their first live shows as Rush for 11 years, since 2015's R40 tour, at the beginning of the month with live dates in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto and Cleveland, all of which have sold out. Today the band have added live dates in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more...

"Wow," exclaim Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in a new video message. "We are blown away by the response to the announcement that we made a few weeks ago that we're going back out on tour. And I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are. And also the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles into theRush family has been very heartwarming. I know she's very appreciative of that and we're even more excited to get back on stage with her and go through the plethora of songs that we're planning."

Fans will be able to participate in the presale for the newly added shows by signing up here by Thursday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET. No code is needed – access is tied to your account. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, October 27 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada.

Citi is the official card of the Rush 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canadian shows before the general public beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time.

There are also three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH Thank Fans and Announce New Cities for the Fifty Something Tour - YouTube Watch On

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA - SOLD OUT

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX - SOLD OUT

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX -SOLD OUT

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX - SOLD OUT

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL - SOLD OUT

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Aug 1: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Aug 3: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLD OUT

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - SOLDOUT

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON - SOLD OUT

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detorit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 2: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH - SOLD OUT

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH SOLD OUT

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 5: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Areaa, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 5: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 9: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 1: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC