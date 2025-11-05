Toto announce An Evening With Toto US tour with new setlist
Toto will return to American theatres in February and March 2026
Toto have announced a run of US dates in February and March next year. The run of 13 Evening With Toto shows begins at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI, on February 18 and ends on March 13 at the Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo, MI.
According to the band, guitarist Steve Lukather and frontman Joseph Williams have curated a new setlist for the tour, with more than two hours of music planned.
The general ticket sale kicks off this Friday, November 7, at 10am local time, while an artist pre-sale is open now until 10am local time on Thursday. The password for the pre-sale is DOGZOFOZ.
The new dates are in addition Toto's previously announced shows in Mexico and South America, which take place in December. The band also have a Las Vegas show scheduled for December 30. Full dates below.
An Evening With Toto tour dates
Dec 11: Santiago Claro Arena, Chile
Dec 13: Buenos Aires Campo Argentino de Polo, Argentina
Dec 16: Mexico City Campo Argentino de Polo, Mexico
Dec 17: Guadalajara Auditorio Telmex, Mexico
Dec 19: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico
Dec 30: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV
Feb 18: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI
Feb 19: Davenport Capitol Theatre, IA
Feb 23: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN
Feb 24: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, SC
Feb 28: Miami Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, FL
Mar 01: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Mar 02: St. Augustine The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL
Mar 04: Huntsville Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL
Mar 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Live, OK
Mar 07: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK
Mar 09: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE
Mar 11: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA
Mar 13: New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds, MI
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.