Toto announce An Evening With Toto US tour with new setlist

Toto have announced a run of US dates in February and March next year. The run of 13 Evening With Toto shows begins at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI, on February 18 and ends on March 13 at the Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo, MI.

According to the band, guitarist Steve Lukather and frontman Joseph Williams have curated a new setlist for the tour, with more than two hours of music planned.

The general ticket sale kicks off this Friday, November 7, at 10am local time, while an artist pre-sale is open now until 10am local time on Thursday. The password for the pre-sale is DOGZOFOZ.

The new dates are in addition Toto's previously announced shows in Mexico and South America, which take place in December. The band also have a Las Vegas show scheduled for December 30. Full dates below.

Dec 11: Santiago Claro Arena, Chile

Dec 13: Buenos Aires Campo Argentino de Polo, Argentina

Dec 16: Mexico City Campo Argentino de Polo, Mexico

Dec 17: Guadalajara Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

Dec 19: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

Dec 30: Las Vegas Fontainebleau, NV

Feb 18: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI

Feb 19: Davenport Capitol Theatre, IA

Feb 23: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Feb 24: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, SC

Feb 28: Miami Montreux Jazz Festival Miami, FL

Mar 01: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Mar 02: St. Augustine The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Mar 04: Huntsville Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, AL

Mar 06: Tulsa Hard Rock Live, OK

Mar 07: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Mar 09: Omaha Orpheum Theater, NE

Mar 11: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Mar 13: New Buffalo Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds, MI

