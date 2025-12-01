This has to be the best Cyber Monday deal I've ever seen - save 88% on this portable Bluetooth speaker - down to a ridiculously low $22.99
No, you're not seeing things - the Cascho IPX7-rated waterproof wireless speaker is down a massive $167 for Cyber Monday
While the last big sales day of the year is coming to an end, there are still some spellbinding Cyber Monday music deals out there, and I think I’ve just found the biggest percentage discount of the day - a whopping 88% off a this portable Bluetooth speaker by Cascho at Walmart - down from $189.99 to just £22.99!
This has to be one of the best Cyber Monday speaker deals I've ever seen before - a huge 88% off the price of this 30W, portable Bluetooth speaker at Walmart. With such a crazy discount, I think it'd definitely worth a punt - especially as it's waterproof and has flashing lights!
The Bluetooth speaker market is highly competitive and I didn’t think I see a price lower than the JBL GO 4 over Cyber Monday - but here we are.
This speaker has 30W of power, has a battery life of 24 hours from a full charge and caries an IPX7 waterproof rating. It also has flashing disco lights for parties on the patio (for when the weather warms up a bit) making this the price point very hard to beat.
If you fancy getting one, then you’ll have to move fast because Cyber Monday is into the home straight - and I don’t know if this Bluetooth speaker will still be on sale after midnight. Go!
More Cyber Monday content
- Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Spin a brilliant bargain
- Cyber Monday CD deals: The CD is back
- Cyber Monday record player deals: Cut-price turntables
- Cyber Monday CD player deals: The best discounts around
- Cyber Monday streaming deals: TV, film & music deals
- Cyber Monday MP3 player deals: Digital players for less
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.