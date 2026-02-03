Long-time readers of Classic Rock may be shocked to learn that this is the first time in nearly five years that we’ve featured Led Zeppelin on our cover.

It seemed fitting, though, to feature one of the biggest rock bands in our world on the 350th edition of our magazine. It also seems fitting that we’re telling the story of the period in 1972 and 1973 when Zeppelin really became all-conquering. Or, as Jimmy Page put it, “the biggest unknown band in the world”.

This issue we also grabbed a chat with Michael Monroe to discuss his life and times, and we've produced a Classic Rock x Michael Monroe bundle edition of the new issue that includes a copy of his forthcoming album, Outerstellar, as well as an exclusive signed lyric card, hand-signed by Michael himself.

We also enjoyed an audience with Ten Years After’s Leo Lyons, the man who calls himself “rock’n’roll’s Forrest Gump”; asked Joan Armatrading to tell us all about the making of her excellent debut album; celebrated the genius of BB King with Joe Bonamassa and so, so much more.

Here’s to the next 350!

Features

Led Zeppelin

Band members and associates chronicle the time in the 70s when they became the biggest rock band on the planet.

Joan Armatrading

The singer-songwriter tells the story of her battles to record her uncompromising debut album, 1972's Whatever’s For Us.

The Classic Rock Interview: Michael Monroe

Thrills, spills, triumph, tragedy… You could say he’s really lived the rock’n’roll life, but that would be an understatement.

BB King

The blues legend's classic tracks, hotel bombings, car crashes, conspiracy theories, towering infernos and more…

Danny Francis

Working with some of the rock world’s biggest names, he was more than just a bodyguard.

Smashing Pumpkins

Big. Bold. Bombastic. Billy Corgan looks back at the making of the era-defining Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.

Tyketto

How staying true to their style paid off eventually.

Ten Years After

Bassist Leo Lyons explains why he’s “the rock’n’roll Forrest Gump".

Also available: The Michael Monroe Bundle

Regulars

The Dirt

New Black Crowes and Peter Gabriel albums; Nazareth replace their singer; Sharon reveals Ozzy's last words… Welcome back Gluecifer and Marmozets. Say hello to Kashus Culpepper and James Brune. Say goodbye to Bob Weir, Tetsu Yamauchi, Mick Abrahams, Chris Rea, Rob Reiner.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Boomtown Rats

A controversial song inspired by a tragic school shooting in the US in 1979 (and not, as many thought, about getting back to work after the weekend), it was a UK No.1 the same year.

Q&A: Jay Buchanan

Rival Sons’ frontman on his solo album, songwriting, the call of the wild, storytellers, falling in love, destroying his past and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Mother Vulture, The Sheepdogs, Massive Wagons, Chez Kane, Koyo Bloom, Gazpacho, Dan Byrne and more.

Reviews

New albums from Michael Monroe, Francis Rossi, Jay Buchanan, The Damned, Robin Trower, Big Big Train, Black Swan, Buzzcocks and more. Reissues from The Pineapple Thief, Sid Vicious, McCauley Schenker Group, Alan Vega, The Ruts, Babyshambles, Gary Numan and more. DVDs, films and books on Martin Barre, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Nelson, AOR and more. Live reviews of Orange Goblin, Phil Lynott tribute, Clutch, Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace, The Wildhearts and more.

Buyer’s Guide: The Mission

Goth’s bleak misanthropy was upcycled and infused with hippiefied glam by the band, who celebrate their 40th this year.

Lives

We preview tours by Smith/Kotzen, Atomic Rooster and Samantha Fish. Plus gig listings.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Peter Capaldi

Singer/guitarist/Time Lord Peter Capaldi picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

