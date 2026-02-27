"I was looking to retire. It's not gonna happen if this keeps happening." One of modern metal's most influential bands just reunited, just over five years after the death of their beloved frontman

Surviving members of Children Of Bodom reunited last night to play a celebratory set at the Tavastia club in Helsinki. Dubbed 'Children Of Bodom - A Celebration Of Music", the show featured bassist Henkka Seppälä, keyboardist Janne Wirman, drummer Jaska Raatikainen and guitarist Alexander Kuoppala, who originally played in the band from 1996 to 2003. Vocal duties were handled by Lost Society's Samy Elbanna.

The show was originally announced in October as a one night only event. But a second date was added for February 27 when the first quickly sold out.

At the time, the band members released a statement explaining their reasons behind the show. "We want to celebrate the life's work of our band and at the same time the musical legacy of our friend and bandmate Alexi," they wrote.

Children Of Bodom formed in Espoo, Finland in 1993 and played their final show on December 15 2019. At that point they had released ten studio albums and become a worldwide phenomenon, helping bridge the intensity of melodic death metal with 80s stadium bands like Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne. But frontman and guitarist Alexi Laiho's 'Wildchild' persona masked serious issues with substance abuse.

Although he formed another band after Children Of Bodom's retirement - Bodom After Midnight - the frontman passed away on December 29 2020 due to alcohol-induced liver degeneration and fatty liver disease. He was 41 years old.

Although the Helsinki shows are currently the only confirmed events for the reunited Children Of Bodom, stage banter from Janne Wirman suggests they would be open to further events. In a fan-uploaded video of Needled 24/7, the keyboardist admits:

"Just when I was looking to exit the music business soon and retire... It's not gonna happen if this is gonna keep happening…"

"It might, it looks pretty fucking good,” Elbana replies.

The band will play their second show of celebration tonight (February 27). A number of fan-uploaded videos are now available on YouTube - watch the reunited Children Of Bodom play fan favourite Are You Dead Yet? below.

Children Of Bodom - Are You Dead Yet (Live @ Tavastia, 26.2.2026) - YouTube Watch On

Children Of Bodom - A Celebration Of Music Setlist February 26 2026