Watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

BBC iPlayer is a treasure-trove of music documentaries, myth-making live performances and long-buried archive footage. The platform also overs Glastonbury live streams.

But what if you're outside the UK? Can you still watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere?

The answer is yes... if you have the right VPN. Below, we'll show you the VPN we use and how to set it up in three simple steps..

Once you're up and running, you can deep dive into the BBC archive, filled with profiles of music titans such as Brian Epstein, the Rolling Stones, Billie Holiday and Ozzy Osbourne.

BBC iPlayer also explores the lore of New York’s Chelsea Hotel, where Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen hung out, and streams music docs such as Kurt Cobain: Moments That Shook Music.

Without further ado, here's the easy way to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

How to watch BBC iPlayer free in the UK

If you’re in the UK and have a TV Licence, you're good to go. You can stream BBC iPlayer for free. Just register for an account with your email and a UK postcode.

On holiday outside of the UK? You can still watch BBC iPlayer anywhere with the help of a good VPN – we'll show you how below.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere

If you're outside the UK on holiday, don't worry. You can still feast upon BBC iPlayer's goodies with the aid of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks allow you to set your IP location back to the UK, enabling you to access your usual British services from anywhere.

Not all VPNs do this – but NordVPN does, and it's currently available with up to 74% off the usual price. The 30-day money back guarantee means you can try it risk-free.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. E.g. select 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Goodbye geo-block. You're all set to watch BBC iPlayer from any country.

What is BBC iPlayer? BBC iPlayer (launched 2007) is the UK’s primary public streaming platform, operated by the BBC. It allows viewers to watch live TV and stream on-demand programmes from BBC channels via internet-connected devices. The service offers live streaming of BBC TV channels, meaning you can watch all live music festivals, sports and TV shows online. Most programmes are available to watch on-demand for between 30 and 365 days. Fun fact: streaming now accounts for a significant share of total BBC TV viewing among under-35s (often over 50% of their BBC viewing).

Which VPNs work best with BBC iPlayer? The best BBC iPlayer VPN we've come across is NordVPN – it's one of the most-trusted options and offers fast, reliable streaming at an affordable price (less than a cup of coffee each month). That said, if you're after a second option, take a look at Surfshark VPN. It doesn't have quite the same features as Nord, but it's cheaper and even comes with a 7-day free trial. Beware of using totally 'free' VPNs. These can be unsafe and unreliable when it comes to unblocking BBC iPlayer.

