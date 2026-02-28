Watch star-studded BRIT Awards tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The BRIT Awards paid a stirring tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne tonight (February 28) by awarding him a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award before a live performance by his solo band who were joined by British pop icon Robbie Williams.

Closing the show, Williams, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde performed Ozzy's 1991 single No More Tears after the Prince of Darkness' widow Sharon Osbourne gave a typically humorous and heartfelt speech when accepting the award.

Sharon told the audience at Manchester’s Co-op Live: "I'm honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband – this Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I wish he was here to accept it himself. I know Ozzy is looking down on us all now and I know what he's thinking. He'll be saying, 'Hey Missus, shut the f*** up.' But I'm not going to.

"My old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. Ozzy was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. A true artist. He never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better both personally and professionally.

"He was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. At the end of the day, he will always be a rock star.

"This award goes to his incredible family and the many great musicians who helped him along his way. We were blessed to have one of the best crews ever on the road.

"And thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye. And the millions of fans around the world. He loved them. And I know that they loved him back.

"There will never be another Ozzy f***ing Osbourne."

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died last year at the age of 76.