Give World Book Day a rock'n'roll edge with my pick of 12 must-read publications: Ozzy, Lemmy, Bowie, Slash, The Boss & more

When it comes to books about music, there's a vast array out there that would take a lifetime to read through. So with World Book Day flying off the shelf on March 5, I thought I'd pick out a selection of 12 titles that I think are well worth your time.

In the list below, you'll find a mix of genres including autobiographies by Slash and Judas Priest's Rob Halford, two by much-missed icons Lemmy and Ozzy, along with John Robb's brilliant history of the goth genre, and a novel I think is essential reading in the shape of Nick Hornby's High Fidelity . There's even space for a Sleep Token colouring book and a few other select titles.

There are so many brilliant music books available that I'll update this page with more options when I find (and read) them. You might even find a nice gift for a music-obsessed friend or relative.

Read more

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.