Give World Book Day a rock'n'roll edge with my pick of 12 must-read publications: Ozzy, Lemmy, Bowie, Slash, The Boss & more
World Book Day is the perfect time to find something new to read - and if it's music content you're after, I have you covered with these essential publications
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
When it comes to books about music, there's a vast array out there that would take a lifetime to read through. So with World Book Day flying off the shelf on March 5, I thought I'd pick out a selection of 12 titles that I think are well worth your time.
In the list below, you'll find a mix of genres including autobiographies by Slash and Judas Priest's Rob Halford, two by much-missed icons Lemmy and Ozzy, along with John Robb's brilliant history of the goth genre, and a novel I think is essential reading in the shape of Nick Hornby's High Fidelity . There's even space for a Sleep Token colouring book and a few other select titles.
There are so many brilliant music books available that I'll update this page with more options when I find (and read) them. You might even find a nice gift for a music-obsessed friend or relative.
Read more
You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.
- Best gifts for metalheads: Heavy-duty gift ideas
- Gifts for Ozzy and Sabbath fans: Check out our top picks
- Present ideas for Iron Maiden fans: T-shirts, vinyl & more
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.