"This is what it felt like 30 years ago!" Watch Foo Fighters perform unreleased new song Of All People at intimate London show

Foo Fighters played their first UK show of 2026 at London's Shepherds Bush Empire last night, February 25, and included as-yet-unreleased new song Of All People on their 22-song setlist.

Following two shows in Ireland - the first at St. James' Church in Dingle, County Kerrry on February 22, the second at The Academy in Dublin on February 23 - Dave Grohl's band returned to the city where they played their very first show outside North America, on June 3, 1995. Tickets for the show went on sale just four days earlier, and were available for purchase only to fans who queued outside the west London venue.



"This is what it felt like 30 years ago," Grohl told the 2,000 capacity crowd at one point.

With former Jellyfish guitarist (and Beck touring guitarist) Jason Falkner subbing in for Pat Smear, who broke his leg in January in a gardening accident, the band kicked off their set with their very first single, This Is A Call, followed by singles All My Life and Times Like These.



Then, as can be seen in the footage below, they gave a UK debut to Of All People, which is set to appear on their forthcoming twelfth album, Your Favorite Toy.

Of all people - Foo Fighters (25/02/26) - YouTube Watch On

The 10-track album, due for release on April 24, was recorded at Dave Grohl's 606 studio and co-produced by Foo Fighters and their in-house engineer Oliver Roman.

Speaking last week to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Grohl revealed how the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are came together.



"For the last year and a half, I was spending a lot of time in my studio just writing and experimenting and demoing things, and I'd come up with maybe like 30 or 40 different ideas," he told Lowe. "One night, I was listening to all these ideas, and just randomly, there were these 10 songs in a row in my playlist that were all just like noisy, loud bangers. Up-tempo, like back to the old days.

"I was like, wait a minute, maybe this is the record. There was other stuff that sounded like Led Zeppelin's Presence, and then there was stuff that sounded kind of mellow acoustic, but I was listening to this playlist and these 10 [songs] in a row, and I'm like, This is the record right here."