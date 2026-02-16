Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: February 16, 2026

They'll be celebrating throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky as news breaks that local heroes Otis have triumphed in our latest Tracks Of The Week contest. Their victory was so comprehensive it brings to mind another Kentucky rout, Col. John S. Scott's Confederate cavalry victory over Union armies at the Battle of Richmond in 1862. So congratulations to them.

Otis - I'm Wicked (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Cold Stares came second, and Tailgunner skedaddled home in third place. But right now it's time to leave all this in the past and move into the future, where eight new combatants are ready to do battle, uniforms ready for inspection, the sun glinting off their helmets.

The Sheepdogs - I Do

Shake off any Monday blues or existential crises (even if just for three minutes and forty seconds) with the luscious guitarmonies and effortlessly rolling 70s spirit and singalong vibes of I Do – hot off the Canadians’ next album Keep Out Of The Storm. Think Creedencey warmth with a glam-booted bounce and open-hearted sunshine for days, plus one of our favourite 'young-old-soul' lyrics of the year so far: ‘Oh you came from up above / I love you more than Axis: Bold As Love’. Beautiful.

The Sheepdogs - I Do - YouTube Watch On

Kris Barras Band - All Falls Down

Stepping out from the effects of a full-on 2025 – in which he launched bluesy side-project Hollow Souls, and tragically lost his mother – MMA fighter-turned-hard rocker Kris Barras comes back fighting on All Falls Down. Originally written in 2020, it never quite had its moment in the sun, but some choice reworking made it a shoe-in for his self-titled band’s next album. “I feel like it's got all of the typical KBB elements,” Kris says. “Big chorus, heavy riffs and a decent groove. It's probably one of the heavier tracks from this new batch but it sets the tone for the overall sound of what's to come and hopefully people are into it!"

Kris Barras Band - All Falls Down (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The Record Company - Stay Up High

A gorgeous slow-burner of a track, at once dreamy, atmospheric and slightly haunting, Stay Up High finds this LA-based trio doing their old-world yet fresh, clever bluesy thing in style. Think coolly wandering basslines, deft drums and layers of bare-bones bluesiness, riffy touches and warm sprinkles of piano – with Chris Vos’s easy yet rich, worldly falsetto soaring over the top of it all. Check it out as part of the digital edition of their excellent debut Give It Back To You, which is reissued in a deluxe 10th anniversary format this week.

The Record Company - “Stay Up High” - YouTube Watch On

All Them Witches - Red Rocking Chair

Marrying Sabbathian sludge with angular, head-spinning psychedelia, some darkly folky fiddle strains and a big distorted guitar solo, All Them Witches show their colours here as one of Nashville’s most interesting rock proponents. Red Rocking Chair is huge, eerie – weird in a woozy but hooky way that sits in your chest long after the last notes have faded. After over a decade of cultivating their sound, with various twists along the way, they’ve become the mavericks you can count on. Even if you’re never *exactly* sure what they’ll do next.

All Them Witches - Red Rocking Chair [Official Visualizer] - YouTube Watch On

Robben Ford - Perfect Illusion

Robben Ford is perhaps best-known as a guitar hero with a CV heavy on performances with jazz, folk and rock royalty (Miles Davis, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan…) but he’s got proper chops as a singer/songwriter too, as this dulcet, upbeat yet pensive ballad reveals. “That was written back in 1999 on my own during a period of writing with Michael McDonald,” Robben explains. “I went out to get some air and on the gravel driveway, I saw what looked like a jewel. I look closer and it’s a drop of water, reflecting the light. And I thought: ‘Hah, perfect illusion’.” Worth the wait.

Robben Ford - Perfect Illusion (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

A Thousand Horses - Shadows

Continuing their bounceback from addiction, divorce and departed bandmates, Nashville’s adopted sons A Thousand Horses lean further into their grungier, moodier rock side on Shadows – featuring Underoath drummer/singer Aaron Gillespie. Michael Hobby’s distinctively Southern vocals ensure that they keep at least one boot in countrified waters, but as with other releases from new album White Flag Down (out at the end of this month) it finds them sitting very naturally in heavy territory.

A Thousand Horses - Shadows (Featuring Aaron Gillespie) (Official Music Video ) - YouTube Watch On

Starbenders - Summon My Heart

By our count, Starbenders have now released about nine dozen songs from their upcoming album The Beast Goes On, and the quality resolutely refuses to drop. Summon My Heart sounds like a spooky, science-fiction version of Pat Benatar, with hints of Love Is A Battlefield, a "Ha! Ha! Ha!" bit that'll work brilliantly live, and new levels of propulsion from drummer Qi Wei. A UK tour kicks off at the Deaf Institute in Manchester on June 4, and we very much advise you to make room in your schedule to attend one of the shows.

STARBENDERS - Summon My Heart (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Earth Tongue - Orbit Of A Witch

If you like Castle Rat, there's every chance you'll like Berlin-based Kiwis Earth Tongue, whose new showstopper Orbit Of A Witch mines a similar fantasy vein, but with added face-melting fuzz. Recorded in Los Angeles with Ty Segall, it comes from the duo's upcoming third album Dungeon Vision, which was unleashed upon us human weaklings on Friday. Catch 'em on tour in New Zealand this week, if you dare.