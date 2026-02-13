The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Talk about a massive week in the world of rock and metal. Twisted Sister have had to cancel their reunion owing to Dee Snider's health issues, Nevermore officially announced their new vocalist Berzan Önen and a record deal, and rumours arise that Angela Gossow may be rejoining Arch Enemy. Ooft.

But, that's besides the point - we're here for new music! And first, let's talk about the winners of last week's vote. Black metal legends Mayhem took an admirable third place, while Myrath nabbed the silver spot. But the gold went to hardcore punk newcomers Flesh Creep, whose stompy King Of The Hill proved an absolute champion.

It's a decidedly stacked week for Valentine's, though without a love song in sight. We're sure you won't mind when the likes of Napalm Death/Melvins, Corrosion Of Conformity, Malevolence, Knocked Loose and Myrkur are all in the mix. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend!

Knocked Loose - Hive Mind (ft. Denzel Curry)

If you're looking for something to kick off, it never hurts to look to Knocked Loose. The hardcore stars are mixing it up on Hive Mind, teaming up with hip hop artist Denzel Curry - currently out on tour in the UK with Deftones. Hive Mind is pure, feral ferocity, screeching hardcore suddenly giving way to hyperactive flows from Curry. It feels like something that could've been on the Judgement Night soundtrack, only ten times more intense.

Melvins & Napalm Death - Tossing Coins Into The Fountain of Fuck

Talking of massive team-ups, grindcore icons Napalm Death have joined forces with Melvins for a split-LP. Lead single Tossing Coins Into The Fountain of Fuck is as wild as you'd expect - there's chunky, decidedly Melvins takes on 70s rock riffs, colliding headlong with Barney Greenway's inimitable snarl, sqonky guitars wailing in agony over the top. New album Savage Imperial Death March is out April 10 and promises to be an absolute racket. We can't wait.

Heriot - Master Of Deceit

2026 should be the year Heriot blow up. They're already an underground phenomenon in the UK, but after touring with Jinjer and Trivium at the end of 2025, they've lined up some massive gigs for this year, including a support slot with Nails in Bristol and tour with Converge on the continent. With a new, expanded edition of their debut Devoured By The Mouth of Hell up for release, new single Master Of Deceit captures the band at their most brutal and grinding, sludgy riffs meeting pounding, caveman death metal beats in a decidedly delightful package.

Malevolence - Silhouette

Malevolence have been a band of extremes for a while now. Sure, they can put out a sludgy, hardcore rager that'll have the crowd doing push-ups, but they're just as equally prepared to drop a soulful, bluesy ballad. Silhouette falls decidedly into the latter category. It's a gorgeous track that brings to mind the likes of Down or Corrosion of Conformity, and sees the band push hard against being boxed firmly into "core" territories. Speaking of CoC...

Corrosion Of Conformity - Gimme Some Moore

Eight years since CoC released their comeback album No Cross No Crown, the stoner metal icons are back with a new double-album Good God Baad Man, due April 3. Lead single Gimme Some Moore is up there with some of the band's harder, thrashier material, offering a nice throwback to their crossover days. Groovy and oh so riffy, it sees Pepper Keenan spitting venom in much the same way he did on 2005's In The Arms Of God. Good to have him back (erm, again).

Amaranthe - Chaos Theory

Fancy a bit of power metal flavoured fun? Amaranthe have you covered on latest single Chaos Theory, the track's synthy opening lines bringing to mind the likes of Dragonforce or even modern PM champions like Seven Spires. It's a delightfully unhinged track that also folds in elements of melodeath, reaffirming the sense that Amaranthe are a band that refuse to stay in one lane.

Dead Pioneers - Nazi Teeth

Furious hardcore punk out of the US, Dead Pioneers made a big impression with their self-titled debut in 2023. Given the state of US politics right now, it's hardly surprising that the band are swinging hard with Nazi Teeth, vocalist Gregg Deal snarling, 'I will gladly punch you in your white power face / make you feel my red power race' with absolute venom. There's apparently a third album on the way later this year, and the band will be touring the UK later this month.

Myrkur - Touch My Love And Die

Metal bands popping up at Eurovision has become a lot more commonplace, but we'll admit we were pretty surprised to hear Myrkur was vying to be in the song contest. The Dane's latest single Touch My Love And Die continues the ethereal direction she took on 2023's Spine, folding in folk atmospherics to a heavier, almost doomy framework. It's a far cry from the black metal she was renowned for in the early days, but also shows just how much her sound and artistry has evolved over the past 11 years.

Witch Fever - I Reflect The Sun, It Bounces Back

Witch Fever didn't have any easy end to 2025. Their financial woes after a lengthy arena tour with Volbeat were well documented, but the Mancunian doom punks are bouncing back with the (appropriately titled) I Reflect The Sun, It Bounces Back. A slow builder, it starts out in realms of cold, brittle alt metal before exploding into something altogether doomier and heavier. Recorded during sessions for their second album Fevereaten, it's got a slowcore sensibility that perfectly matches the dismal weather at the start of 2026.

Sugar Horse - Secret Speech

God bless Sugar Horse. The world is going to shit outside and they're making the clattering, thundering weirdo soundtrack to match. Somewhere between post-metal, doom and alternative, Secret Speech is another monolith of gut-churning tones and galumphing beats. They've got a new album, Not A Sound In Heaven, coming on April 10 and we're bloody delighted.

Hellripper - Coronach

Cutting their usual blackened thrash with some proper King Diamond-style heavy metal, Scotland's Hellripper are onto a stormer with Coronach. Named for a kind of traditional lament at Scottish funerals, the track is pure, fist-pumping, headbanging, teeth-gnashing brilliance, folding some elements that feel so obviously indebted to James McBain's homeland that it couldn't be more Scottish if he'd rode in on a unicorn chewing a thistle. Bloody marvellous.

Vansind - Det Sidste Nådeskys

Returning to Denmark for our final track, Vansind bring a folk metal knees up on Det Sidste Nådeskys. There's an epic, melodeath underbelly that brings to mind the likes of Eluveitie and Ensiferum, lending the track a heft and force that makes it genuinely delightful, building to a big breakout moment that is utterly explosive. The band's new album Hævnen is due May 1 and well worth keeping eyes out for if you like your metal epic and jaunty in equal measure.