Tool reveal Australian and New Zealand tour dates

After rumours began circulating earlier this month that Tool would return to Australia and New Zealand, the band have finally confirmed it’s happening.

Fresh from releasing the acclaimed and long-awaited studio album Fear Inoculum – their first album in 13 years – Tool have announced they’ll be heading to both countries in February 2020 for a number of dates.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (November 22), with pre-sale tickets opening for people who sign up in advance on November 20 at 2pm local time.

Earlier this week, the band revealed they’d be expanding their US tour, which runs through to February 1, as well as releasing a book edition of Fear Inoculum which features artwork, 3D visual cards and a downloadable video experience.

This year has proved to be Tool’s year. In August, the band broke Billboard’s chart record for having the longest song to enter the Billboard 100 with the title track from Fear Inoculum, which clocks in at 10 minutes and 21 seconds.

They also made headlines when they overthrew Taylor Swift’s Lover from the number one spot on the US Billboard 100, with the follow-up to 10,000 Days racking up 270,000 album units in its first week.

Find a full list of Tool's upcoming tour dates below.

Tool: Fear Inoculum Book Edition

Tool: Fear Inoculum

Tool 2019/2020 US tour dates

Nov 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Brooklyn Barclay’s Center, NY

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino Arena, CT

Nov 22: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Nov 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jan 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 12: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 15: FresnovSave Mart Center, CA

Jan 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jan 18: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 21: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jan 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jan 28: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jan 29: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 31: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 01: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Feb 14: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Feb 17: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 20: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Feb 28: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand