Tool expand Fear Inoculum with new Book Edition

Tool have revealed that they’ll release a new version of their comeback album Fear Inoculum next month.

The Fear Inoculum Book Edition will launch on December 13 and will come with 5 x 3D lenticular cards with new visuals, an expanded 56-page booklet with never-before-seen artwork, a download of the immersive video experience Recusant Ad Infinitum and the album on CD.

Find pre-order details below.

News of the release comes as Tool announce a run of extra US tour dates which will take place in early 2020.

They’ll kick things off with two shows at San Diego’s Viejas Arena on January 10 and 12, and conclude with a performance at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on February 1.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale from 10am local time this Friday (November 15).

The band are currently on tour across the US, with a full list of their upcoming shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Tool 2019/2020 US tour dates

Nov 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Brooklyn Barclay’s Center, NY

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino Arena, CT

Nov 22: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Nov 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 25: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Jan 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 12: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jan 15: FresnovSave Mart Center, CA

Jan 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jan 18: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 21: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

Jan 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jan 28: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jan 29: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 31: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 01: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA