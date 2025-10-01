Nine Inch Nails announce new North American tour dates for 2026

Anyone who saw the bill for Coachella already had a good idea that Nine Inch Nails weren’t done with their triumphant Peel It Back tour just yet. Now it has been confirmed, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross heading back out for a new North American leg throughout February and March.

The industrial-rock icons, who launched the tour with a series of UK and European dates throughout the summer and wrapped up dates with two shows at LA’s Kia Forum a couple of weeks ago, will kick off the fresh batch of dates on 5th February in New Orleans. The city has good NiN stock - Reznor lived in the city for a decade, setting up a studio and recording NiN’s sprawling third album The Fragile there.

The new tour will take them to within weeks of their Coachella performance, but that won’t be a regular NiN gig. Instead, the band are billed as Nine Inch Noize and will be performing a special full-length version of the remix set alongside Boys Noize that has featured as part of Peel It Back shows. They will have plenty of time to practice on the road in the run-up to the festival as, once again, Boys Noize will be supporting.

Nine Inch Nails recently released their first new-ish record in years, with the duo’s soundtrack for Tron: Ares being released under the NiN banner. Read our track-by-track of the record here.

Ahead of the new US tour, Reznor and Ross will perform at Future Ruins, a new festival created and curated by the pair. Designed to celebrate composers from both the worlds and film and sound, it will see the duo perform their score work live for the first time, with the event taking place at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center on 8th November.

The new NiN US tour dates are:

Feb 05: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, US

Feb 07: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 10: Charlotte Spectrum Cente, US

Feb 11: Washington Capital One Arena, US

Feb 13: Boston TD Garden, US

Feb 14: Newark Prudential Center, US

Feb 16: Montreal Bell Center, Can

Feb 18: Hamilton TD Coliseum, Can

Feb 20: Columbus Schottenstein Center, US

Feb 22: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, US

Feb 23: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, US

Feb 25: St Louis Enterprise Center, US

Feb 27: Tulsa BOK Center, US

Mar 01: Austin Moody Center

Mar 03: Dallas American Airlines Center

Mar 06: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, US

Mar 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, US

Mar 09: San Diego Pechanga Arena, US

Mar 10: Anaheim Honda Center, US

Mar 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, US

Mar 15: San Francisco Chase Center, US

Mar 16: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, US