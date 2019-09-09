Tool’s Fear Inoculum dislodges Taylor Swift from top of the charts

It might have taken 13 years to release, but Tool are celebrating after debuting at no.1 in the US on the Billboard 200 album chart with Fear Inoculum.

It’s their third record to hit the top spot following 2006’s 10,000 Days and 2001's Lateralus – and in reaching the the coveted position, Tool dislodged Taylor Swift and her latest album Lover from the no.1 position.

Billboard report that Fear Inoculum clocked up 270,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 248,000 of those in sales. On-demand audio streams for all 10 tracks on the album reached 27.6 million.

The website also points out that Fear Inoculum's success was rare as it hit no.1 “without the assistance of a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer, any sort of album pre-order/pre-sale access code promotion, or a single merchandise/album bundle.”

Late last week when it appeared Tool could claim the top spot, some of Swift’s fans reacted on Twitter, urging others to keep streaming and buying Lover. One fan even asked: “Who the fuck is Tool?”

Ghost Cult magazine tweeted a mock-up image of Maynard James Keenan as Marvel’s supervillain Thanos banishing Swift, which Keenan later retweeted, with the caption: “Heh. #ComedyFirstAndAlways #LightenUpOrJogOn”

In the UK, Fear Inoculum entered the Official Album Charts at no.4.

Tool will head out on tour across North America throughout October and November, with the band also the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. Click here to find your nearest stockist.

Tool: North American tour 2019

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 15: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Oct 23: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Oct 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 27: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 29: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 31: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 02: Indianapolis Banker’s Life Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 03: Chicago United Center, IL

Nov 05: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 06: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 09: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Nov 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 18: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Brooklyn Barclay’s Center, NY

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Casino Arena, CT

Nov 22: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Nov 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 25: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC