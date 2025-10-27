A Perfect Circle announce first European tour for seven years
Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel's alt proggers A Perfect Circle will tour the EU and UK for the first time since 2018
A Perfect Circle have announced their first European tour for seven years. The US alt proggers will tour Europe throughout June and the beginning of JUly, including two nights at London's Brixton Academy on June 3 and 4.
“To our European friends,” guitarist Billy Howerdel says. “We miss you. It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution.”
The tour announcement comes following the band, led by Howerdel and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan had announced appearances at various European music festivals, including Copenhell, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, and Nova Rock.
A Perfect Circle last toured Europe in 2018, which included a headline performance at Be Prog! My Friend in Barcelona.
Tickets for all headlining performances are on sale this Friday October 31, at 10 am local time. An artist pre-sale begins October 29 at 10 am local time (Code: ELEPHANT). The performance at Stockholm’s Gröna Lund is part of a season subscription series.
You can see a full list of dates and ticket link below.
A Perfect Circle UK and EU tour dates 2026
Jun 3: UK London O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 4: UK London O2 Academy Brixton
Jun 6: GER Nürnberg Rock Im Park
Jun 7: GER Nürburg Rock Am Ring
Jun 9: GER München Zenith
Jun 10: POL Warszawa Torwar
Jun 12: AUT Wien Nova Rock Festival
Jun 13: ITA Ferrara Ferrara Summer Festival
Jun 15: HUN Budapest Budapest Park
Jun 16: CRO Zagreb SRC Šalata
Jun 18: SWI Zürich Halle622
Jun 21: GER Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Hall
Jun 24: NED Amsterdam AFAS Live
Jun 26: DEN København Copenhell
Jun 28: SWE Stockholm Gröna Lund
Jul 1: GER Berlin Zitadelle
Jul 2: CZE Praha Forum Karlín
Jul 4: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
