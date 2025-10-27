A Perfect Circle announce first European tour for seven years

A Perfect Circle have announced their first European tour for seven years. The US alt proggers will tour Europe throughout June and the beginning of JUly, including two nights at London's Brixton Academy on June 3 and 4.

“To our European friends,” guitarist Billy Howerdel says. “We miss you. It’s been far too long… like seven years too long. We found a solution.”

The tour announcement comes following the band, led by Howerdel and Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan had announced appearances at various European music festivals, including Copenhell, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, and Nova Rock.

A Perfect Circle last toured Europe in 2018, which included a headline performance at Be Prog! My Friend in Barcelona.

Tickets for all headlining performances are on sale this Friday October 31, at 10 am local time. An artist pre-sale begins October 29 at 10 am local time (Code: ELEPHANT). The performance at Stockholm’s Gröna Lund is part of a season subscription series.

You can see a full list of dates and ticket link below.

Jun 3: UK London O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 4: UK London O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 6: GER Nürnberg Rock Im Park

Jun 7: GER Nürburg Rock Am Ring

Jun 9: GER München Zenith

Jun 10: POL Warszawa Torwar

Jun 12: AUT Wien Nova Rock Festival

Jun 13: ITA Ferrara Ferrara Summer Festival

Jun 15: HUN Budapest Budapest Park

Jun 16: CRO Zagreb SRC Šalata

Jun 18: SWI Zürich Halle622

Jun 21: GER Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Hall

Jun 24: NED Amsterdam AFAS Live

Jun 26: DEN København Copenhell

Jun 28: SWE Stockholm Gröna Lund

Jul 1: GER Berlin Zitadelle

Jul 2: CZE Praha Forum Karlín

Jul 4: LUX Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal

