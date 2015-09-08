The Wonder Years stream Letlive collaboration

The Wonder Years have released a stream of their track Stained Glass Ceilings, featuring Letlive singer Jason Aalon Butler.

It’s taken from the band’s album No Closer To Heaven, which was released earlier this month via Hopeless Records. They previously unveiled streams of I Don’t Like Who I Was Then and Cigarettes & Saints.

The Wonder Years are on a widespread North American tour and play the UK early next year with Enter Shikari.

Letlive’s last release was 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful, which launched via Epitaph.