This is one of the best turntable deals I've seen this Cyber Monday, but you're going to have to be really quick if you want to grab one

The Cyber Monday deals are almost over for this year, but if you act quickly there's still a very good deal or two to be had before the sales once again close for the year at midnight. There's always a few decent turntables guaranteed to be on Cyber Monday sale, and this year is no exception.

The deal which has caught our eye is on a Denon DP-400 turntable, currently going for 40% off at Amazon. With a list price of $499, currently going for $299.98, that's a whopping $199 saving.

Denon is a company who know their stuff when it comes to turntables. Founded in 1910, they were the makers of Japan's first phonograph, and count passion for audio, respect for artistry and a wholehearted embracing of technological innovation as their guiding principles. When the 70s hit they evolved into consumer products and became one of the leading audio brands on the market.

Cut to now, and they're still making competitive turntables for audiophiles, beginners and everyone in between. The DP-400 in question here is technically a low-budget model, especially at its current price of just under $300, so it uses some lower-spec elements, but while you’ll sacrifice some sound quality for convenient features, you can always swap the cartridge later for a better sound (the turntable's tonearm is plastic, but the headshell is really easy to replace, so upgrading is a doddle).

The sound quality isn't fantastic, but if your amp and speakers aren't high-end you'll probably be happy, and the main joy of the Denon DP-400 is the ease of operation.

