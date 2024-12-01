Deck your halls with a brand new record player this Cyber Monday

It's beginning to look a lot like... well, Cyber Monday, actually. And Amazon have unveiled a massive range of savings on record players to help you get into the saving spirit.

Now you might already have a good audio set-up at home with your very own turntable, but what about when you're on the go? Victrola have you covered if you've ever wanted a more portability, their suitcase record player currently available for $39.99. That's a massive 43% reduction, making it the perfect pick for music lovers who want to be able to move their player around, while the Victrola's bluetooth capabilities mean it can also play music from other devices when paired.

A little more traditional - in both aesthetic and function - is Udreamer's vintage-style three-speed record player. Designed with a classic wood phonograph look, you can currently pick this one up for $39.98 on Amazon US. That's another 43% reduction, and although it has a decidedly old-school look, it also has Bluetooth capabilities meaning you can still enjoy cross-device compatability.

So how about more premium options? FancyRabbit specialise in high quality audio players specifically designed to give you a superior listening experience. Magnetic cartridges offer high definition audio, reducing surface noise and distortion, while its 4 in-built speakers offer a rich, well-balanced tone. 35% off means you can now get this excellent player for $175.99, down from $269.99.

The Cyber Monday deals aren't only available on Amazon US, either. There's an impressive range of deals available through Amazon UK falling within the Black Friday/Cyber Monday bracket, allowing you to pick up top quality record players for less.

If you're looking for something sleek and elegant that won't take up too much space in your home, you should check out the deal on the Sony PS-LX310BT. Reduced by 21%, you can now pick up this turntable for £189, down from an original price of £239.

If you're looking for a bigger set-up, ANGELS HORN have an impressive bundle including a record player, Hi-Fi Turntable system and bookshelf speakers. That whole package is now just £205.19, down 24%.

There are literally hundreds of deals to pick from across both Amazon US and UK, so be sure to check through and explore to your heart's content and keep an eye on our hub for Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products.

