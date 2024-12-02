Be quick if you want to grab a deal on record players and turntables with Walmart's Cyber Monday offers

Walmart are hosting a massive sale on record players and turntables for Cyber Monday - but you'll have to be quick if you want to grab a deal. Several products are already showing limited stocks and the offers are only running for a limited time.

That said, there are plenty of options to explore on the Walmart website, with a massive range of products to check out. If you need a hand finding a great player, we've picked out a few of our favourites that we felt were worth highlighting.

To start, there are massive savings available on the classic-style Udreamer record player with speakers. Originally $225.99, you can now grab this bundle for just $82.99, saving $143 on an exceptional audio set-up that's perfect for first-time buyers and dedicated music lovers alike.

If you'd rather have something with a bit more mobility, Walmart are also offering Udreamer's suitcase audio turntable for less than 50% of its original price, now available for just $40.60.

was US$199.99 now US$122.99 at Walmart DirectPower 10-in-1 Record Player: Was $199.99, now $122.99 Bag a massive saving on DirectPower's 10-in-1 Vinyl Record Player. An all-in-one music player which can play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs, as well as Bluetooth functionality to connect to other devices and USB/audio jack compatability, this player is ideal for the music lover who wants to listen to all of their favourite records and songs - no matter what the format.

So far as looks go, you'll struggle to find something more unique than Direct Power's 10-in-1 record player. Designed to look like a chest/music box, this player has built-in speakers and offers multi platform support with the capacity to play CDs and cassettes as well as plug-ins for both USB and audio jacks, and Bluetooth capabilities to wirelessly connect to other devices, as well as AM/FM radio support. All of that is available for just $122.99!

There's also a big saving to be found on the Jensen MC-1250 BT Turntable. This device is perfect for the music lover who never had the heart to part with their old collections; thankfully, with its own tape deck, 3CD changer and Bluetooth compatability, you don't need to as the player supports a variety of formats. Now $199.99 - down from $269.99, this is the ideal pick for anyone who also wants a sleeker, more modern take on the record player.

There are plenty of options to pick from across Walmart's Cyber Monday sales, so be sure to explore and find the player that's best for you. Thankfully, the Walmart website also tracks when stocks are running low on particular products - for example, there is a warning that 65% of the RetroAudio Record Player deals have already sold out, so be sure to pick up a bargain while you still can!

